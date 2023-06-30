KINGMAN- The City of Kingman’s Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget is scheduled for adoption on July 18, and Kingman City Council approved multiple changes to the proposed budget last week.
The proposed budget is around $365 million. The first revision for the proposed budget is based on House Bill 2543, which eliminates $21.1 million in funding for city transportation projects. While HB 2543 passed the House and the Senate, City Manager Ron Foggin told the council that adopting the state budget resulted in funding for those projects being scrapped after negotiations. “Our projects were cut out of the budget,” Foggin said.
“We had built three projects into the (proposed) budget, that was Rancho Santa Fe TI, several phases of Eastern Street and Airway (Avenue Drainage Improvements),” Foggin said. “In order to basically deal with that we had to make the adjustments to that money going out of the budget.”
What city staff is proposing readjusting the Recreation Center project, and moving money from that project to the Eastern Street project. The Bullhead Mountain project is proposed to be pushed back so improvements can be made for the Airway project first.
Employee recruitment and retention has been at the forefront of the FY 2023-24 budget talks. City staff proposes a 10-step pay plan for firefighters, fire engineers, fire captains, battalion chiefs of operations, lieutenants, sergeants and police officers. The ten-step pay plan will account for the employee's years of service. Standby pay for police officers and detectives. Detective pay would increase by $1 per hour and two-part time police cadet positions are being proposed.
According to the Public Safety Step Plan provided in the agenda, public safety personnel would see a 3.5% increase with each step. For example, a step one police officer would make $57,310.91 and a step 10 police officer would make $78,168.49.
An assistant city manager full-time position is also being proposed along with a community development director and a civil engineer.
If approved, the total general fund fiscal impact would be a little over $1 million. Council had to decide where the $1 million shortfall will come from in the proposed budget, which will be ongoing revenues.
The city will continue to address recruitment and retention in the upcoming fiscal year. The staff has recommended introducing a new pay plan, one-time market adjustments and a 2% salary increase across the board for city employees.
Options for $1 million shortfall
Council directed staff to combine two options presented to them to make up the $1 million expected to go towards public safety raises and new positions. Foggin said that the city has been faced with threats and actions of limited funding from the state, including the flat tax that took effect this year. Council and city staff will have to address a long-term revenue source for employee pay for years to come.
“We’ve been facing this threat now for a couple of years, lasted one has been rental tax, sales tax on residential properties,” Foggin said. “That’s a $300,000 loss that we would really have no way of correcting or supplementing.”
Due to a murky economy, council members voted on making cuts to projects versus going into city savings to make up the $1 million proposed to go towards raises this fiscal year and the following years.
“We should be investing in our staff, we should be paying a competitive wage because as we’re seeing we are spending a ton of money on retention, millions of dollars just in one department alone trying to replace people that are leaving for better pay after we’ve paid out to train them,” Councilwoman Jame Scott Stehly said.
Council approved moving the increased Recreation Center’s debt funding by $2.7 million, which would cover $530,000 of the General Fund shortfall through FY 2028. It would also increase the General Fund Balance to 30% through FY 2028. The option approved by the council would also install a new pay plan for the non-step pay plan proposal, a full market adjustment for employees not on a step pay plan, remove Kingman Police Department facility projects and remove city complex projects.
“I think people would rather have police and fire than new tractors or generators or these other expenses,” Stehly said. “If we just got used to now spending less in capital, it’s probably a better way to go.”