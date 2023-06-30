city sign

KINGMAN- The City of Kingman’s Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget is scheduled for adoption on July 18, and Kingman City Council approved multiple changes to the proposed budget last week. 

The proposed budget is around $365 million. The first revision for the proposed budget is based on House Bill 2543, which eliminates $21.1 million in funding for city transportation projects. While HB 2543 passed the House and the Senate, City Manager Ron Foggin told the council that adopting the state budget resulted in funding for those projects being scrapped after negotiations. “Our projects were cut out of the budget,” Foggin said.  