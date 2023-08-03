Kingman PD

The Kingman City Council settled on a step pay plan for the police and fire department first responders.

 JC Amberlyn / Kingman Miner

KINGMAN— Kingman City Council adopted the $365.8 million Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget and capital improvement plans, which include a new pay plan for public safety employees.

Council was presented with several step pay plan options for fire and police personnel, but ultimately decided on a 10 step pay plan with a 3.5% salary increase with each step for police officers and firefighters. However, to eliminate overlap, sergeant step increases will be 2.32% and lieutenant step increases will be 1.54%. Fire engineers and fire captains will have a 1.55% increase and battalion chiefs will have a 2.33% increase for each step.