KINGMAN— Kingman City Council adopted the $365.8 million Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget and capital improvement plans, which include a new pay plan for public safety employees.
Council was presented with several step pay plan options for fire and police personnel, but ultimately decided on a 10 step pay plan with a 3.5% salary increase with each step for police officers and firefighters. However, to eliminate overlap, sergeant step increases will be 2.32% and lieutenant step increases will be 1.54%. Fire engineers and fire captains will have a 1.55% increase and battalion chiefs will have a 2.33% increase for each step.
The cost of the chosen step plan is $12 million for FY2024. During the FY 2024-25 budget process, a five-year forecast will be developed to account for additional step plan costs.
Financial Services Director Tina Moline said eliminating pay overlap between positions is the ultimate objective, but will have a significant fiscal impact long-term. Councilman Cameron Patt also said that the city will save money long term since it takes roughly $67,000 to train a police officer, with many officers going to other municipalities for better pay.
“This resolves the overlap issue that the city council was so concerned about at previous hearings,” Patt said. “We will not have to address overlap in the future.”
City staff said the option council picked will provide necessary raises to public safety employees without creating too much of a burden on the general fund. However, annual increases are not a guarantee due to the economy and future council decisions.
“Annual increases are not a guarantee, and although it is this council’s priority, and we’re going to put a policy into place so that our public safety can receive those annual increases. If there is a major downturn in the economy (or) if a future council decides that that isn’t their priority, they are able to change those,” Moline said.
While employees may start at different steps than their peers due to experience, a police officer placed on step one will have a $57,310.01 salary and a $78,168.49 salary by step 10. A lieutenant at step one will make $100,146.05 and by step 10, they will make $114,919.89.
Existing fire and police employees will be put on the step that reflects their years of service, which ensures that they do not see a salary decrease.
Council members said the step plan gives current employees something to look forward to, a reason to work for Kingman, and encourages other public safety employees to work for the city.
“We rely on them (fire and police) every single day to keep up safe and I know my constituents support Kingman Police Department and Kingman Fire Department,” Councilwoman Jamie Scott Stehly said. “They are important to us, and we want to make sure that we are offering a salary that is comparable to Bullhead and Havasu and the county.”
Other budget details
The city is continuing to address recruitment and retention going into the new fiscal year. Council adopted the new pay plan, one-time market adjustments and a 2% salary increase for employees across the board.
Sales tax is one of Kingman’s primary revenue sources, and it’s projected that $29.1 million will be collected in FY 2023-24. Council adopted a seven-year funding solution utilizing general fund reserves until they reach 35% to establish a pavement preservation program to address residential road repairs. An $8.5 million budget will be dedicated to streets annually through FY 2030. A little over $12 million is proposed for street maintenance.
The budget includes new positions, including an Assistant City Manager and a Developmental Services Director.