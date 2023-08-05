Corina Crispin

Corina Crispin is Mohave County’s Assessor Office Specialist.

It took a while for Corina Crispin to get to Mohave County, specifically, the growing Lake Havasu City. She was born in Anchorage Alaska, but by nine, she and her family moved to the small resort town of Iron River, Wisconsin where she grew up with three brothers and two sisters working in the family business. Her parents owned a resort with eight log cabins, a restaurant and tavern on a chain of five lakes. She says it was “a wonderful childhood,” and believes it’s the source of her enthusiasm to help people. As a young adult, she headed to Thousand Oaks, California where she lived for 15 years, attending nearby Moorpark College as well. Fifteen years later, Crispin and her two children moved to Lake Havasu City.

Crispin has worked in government for over 20 years. She started her employment with Mohave County Assessors/Recorders in the Lake Havasu City satellite office in January, 2020. Yes, she actually has two bosses, working under elected officials, Assessor Jeanne Kentch and Recorder Kristi Blair. She is officially a Deputy Recorder with Blair. Crispin certainly enjoys her county customer service work, saying “this is a very rewarding job. I get to help people all day, as they are signing up for one of the many programs the assessor’s office offers relating to property tax exemptions, valuation freezes, and property tax deferrals. I oversee ongoing revision of real property for ownership changes and I communicate to the public to help resolve complaints within scope of information in a helpful manner.”