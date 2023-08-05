Corina Crispin is Mohave County’s Assessor Office Specialist.

It took a while for Corina Crispin to get to Mohave County, specifically, the growing Lake Havasu City. She was born in Anchorage Alaska, but by nine, she and her family moved to the small resort town of Iron River, Wisconsin where she grew up with three brothers and two sisters working in the family business. Her parents owned a resort with eight log cabins, a restaurant and tavern on a chain of five lakes. She says it was “a wonderful childhood,” and believes it’s the source of her enthusiasm to help people. As a young adult, she headed to Thousand Oaks, California where she lived for 15 years, attending nearby Moorpark College as well. Fifteen years later, Crispin and her two children moved to Lake Havasu City.
Crispin has worked in government for over 20 years. She started her employment with Mohave County Assessors/Recorders in the Lake Havasu City satellite office in January, 2020. Yes, she actually has two bosses, working under elected officials, Assessor Jeanne Kentch and Recorder Kristi Blair. She is officially a Deputy Recorder with Blair. Crispin certainly enjoys her county customer service work, saying “this is a very rewarding job. I get to help people all day, as they are signing up for one of the many programs the assessor’s office offers relating to property tax exemptions, valuation freezes, and property tax deferrals. I oversee ongoing revision of real property for ownership changes and I communicate to the public to help resolve complaints within scope of information in a helpful manner.”
She adds that “I record legal documents affecting title to real property and other legal court documents ensuring a permanent chain of title, reviewing recorded documents that relate to property ownership, and regularly reviewing legal descriptions building sketches, and other descriptive materials.”
In 2022, Crispin assisted over 3,000 people coming into the LHC Assessor/Recorders office, processing over 6,000 permits, and recording over $65,000 in documents. She points out that “this is the perfect example of growth we are experiencing in Lake Havasu City. I love being a part of this beautiful town blossoming into a vibrant city that attracts ample families to raise their children, build businesses, vacations homes and so many other various opportunities. It bring me happiness and a sense of purpose. It is easy to love what you do when every day is surrounded by the many kind citizens of Mohave County.”
It’s not all work and no play. Crispin loves to travel. Recently she went to the Caribbean and at Christmas time her family went to Cabo San Lucas. She volunteers for the Lake Havasu Chamber of Commerce and the London Bridge Women Republicans Club. In 2020, she was honored by being nominated for ambassador volunteer with the Chamber of Commerce. While in her off time, she enjoys taking advantage of her kayak and enjoys yoga. She has two children with her, and her parents are part-time Havasu residents. Crispin has two grandchildren in Utah as well. Eventually, she sees the Big Sky country of Montana as a dream retirement area, but, right now, it’s a county desk with the waters of a beautiful lake nearby.