Kingman Airport and Industrial Park

Kingman’s Airport and Industrial Park Advisory Commission will hear an update on the Dross Site Remediation Project on Monday.

 Miner file photo

The report will be presented by Haley & Aldrich representatives on Aug. 21 at 3 p.m. in council chambers, 310 N. 4th St. The city accepted $52.2 million from the U.S. Department of Justice for the litigation settlement in March.