KINGMAN— Kingman’s Airport and Industrial Park Advisory Commission will hear an update on the Dross Site Remediation Project on Monday.
The report will be presented by Haley & Aldrich representatives on Aug. 21 at 3 p.m. in council chambers, 310 N. 4th St. The city accepted $52.2 million from the U.S. Department of Justice for the litigation settlement in March.
The dross site is located at the airport and contains waste products from aircraft smelting after World War II. The project’s goal is the removal of the dross material from the site. City staff reported in June that Kingman could begin the cleanup process, and the project was reported to begin this month.
According to the estimates provided by Haley & Aldrich, cleanup will take place until March 2024. Final restoration and construction will wrap up in the summer of 2024. The process will include the removal, transportation and relaying of asphalt.
Engineers with the firm previously told Kingman City Council that the site was “bubbling.” Around 15 acres will be addressed with some areas at least 16 feet deep. The waste will be transported by truck or train.
The dross site is the location of buried waste products from aircraft smelting that took place after World War II. A concrete apron was laid to cover the dross in the early 2000s, however, over the years the dross has reacted with the soil causing it to swell.
To keep the public safe during the cleanup process, staff will use water to mitigate dust. More contaminated soil will be mixed with less contaminated soil during the removal process.