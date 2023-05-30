Colorado River

 (Miner file photo)

Elected officials and water experts in Mohave and La Paz counties are optimistic about the recently announced agreement between Arizona, California and Nevada to reduce water use over the next three years. Not only does the agreement represent the states’ willingness to tackle the region’s water challenges together, it also replaces a couple previous proposals that could have had truly catastrophic consequences for Arizona’s river communities.

The agreement, announced jointly on Monday by governors Katie Hobbs of Arizona, Gavin Newsom of California, and Joe Lombardo of Nevada, would conserve an additional 3 million acre feet of water use on the Lower Colorado River on top of the reductions already in place under the 2007 operating guidelines and the 2019 Drought Contingency Plan– with at least half of those 3 million acre feet being cut in 2024.