Regina Cobb

 (Miner file photo)

KINGMAN – Former local lawmaker Regina Cobb says she has concerns about lethargy at City Hall after she and Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chairman Travis Lingenfelter recently intervened on the city’s behalf regarding the Kingman Interstate 40 Rancho Santa Fe Traffic Interchange and Parkway project.

Cobb secured a $20 million state appropriation to help fund the project through passage of legislation four years ago, money that will disappear if not used by its expiration date next summer. The city and its private project partner KDP Manager (formerly Sunbelt Development) are to split the rest of the cost for the phase one Traffic Interchange and phase two components which include a parkway to the Kingman Airport.