Former Kingman lawmaker Regina Cobb has concerns about the slow pace of the Rancho Santa Fe Traffic Interchange project after securing $20 million from the state. The money could go back to the state if it’s not used by the summer of 2024.
KINGMAN – Former local lawmaker Regina Cobb says she has concerns about lethargy at City Hall after she and Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chairman Travis Lingenfelter recently intervened on the city’s behalf regarding the Kingman Interstate 40 Rancho Santa Fe Traffic Interchange and Parkway project.
Cobb secured a $20 million state appropriation to help fund the project through passage of legislation four years ago, money that will disappear if not used by its expiration date next summer. The city and its private project partner KDP Manager (formerly Sunbelt Development) are to split the rest of the cost for the phase one Traffic Interchange and phase two components which include a parkway to the Kingman Airport.
Cobb said Lingenfelter sought her counsel in April, noting his worry that “the city’s not moving on this” and asking what might be done. Cobb said she suggested a meeting with City Manager Ron Foggin that was conducted on April 24.
Cobb said Foggin indicated he hadn’t requested the $20 million from the state because he was under the impression that the transfer could not occur until the city secured funding for the entirety of the project.
Cobb said she and Lingenfelter engaged Arizona Department of Transportation Chief Legislative Liaison Anthony Casselman who reviewed her 2019 funding measure along with colleagues in the agency. That prompted a May 23 letter to Lingenfelter indicating the city is clear to ask for the transfer.
“I’m not seeing anything that would inhibit us from moving forward,” Casselman’s letter said.
“This should have all been done at least a year ago, if not longer,” Cobb said. “The fact is that the money is going to go away if it is not utilized (by July, 2024). I didn’t go through all that work to get that money for us, for it to be going back to the state general fund.”
A June 2 letter from Foggin formally requests the state fund transfer. Council member Keith Walker said Foggin has indicated that the money should flow to the city within a few weeks.
City Financial Services Director Tina Moline said she’s not certain of the timetable, but that the money will be deposited into the city’s independent account for the project. Inquiries sent through the Governor’s Office drew no response to clarify likely date of fund release.
While Foggin has said the design work is nearly complete and has expressed confidence in project progress, Cobb is mystified more has not been accomplished since her funding measure was approved in Phoenix.
“This was passed in 2019 and here we are in 2023, four years later, and that project should probably be done at this point,” Cobb said. She said complacency is readily apparent.
“Somebody needs to be a little more proactive. I think the Council, the City Manager and the Mayor have to be more proactive,” Cobb said. “When it was brought to my attention that they were sitting on it, I was livid.”
Cobb’s revelation comes on the heels of a recent public reprimand delivered to Foggin. The reprimand letter approved by a unanimous council vote cites a a lack of trust and confidence and provides directives for the city manager to improve the performance of his duties.
Cobb said Lingenfelter was told the $20 million would flow from the Arizona Department of Administration within 30 days, possibly in early July.
“And the latest is that the City of Kingman sent the required letters and documentation to the State to release the funds last Friday (June 2). The funds should be in the City’s bank account within 30-45 days,” Lingenfelter wrote in an email to River City Newspapers.
After the bridge redesign estimated to take three to four months and was approved by Kingman City Council last week, Lingenfelter said that the Federal Highway Administration will provide its final approval, and the City of Kingman will work ADOT to bid the project later this year, “within months.” Cobb is also concerned about what she called a lack of energy from KDP Manager.
”If they were good dance partners, they would have been pushing,” Cobb said. “When you have good partners everybody is working together in concert and they’re all doing their job the way they should be doing it. There’s negligence on all parts here.”
Bill Lenhart led the charge for KDP Manager (Sunbelt) for years before he disappeared from the equation. A memo from Foggin to Council members last October noted that Lenhart was no longer involved in the local project.
“Bill Lenhart is no longer with the company,” Foggin’s Council memo said. “I have talked to Bill Plise, who is one of the members of the company and is now managing the Rancho Santa Fe project for KDP Manager.”
Subsequently, Foggin has repeatedly informed Council in public that KDP Manager is in some internal legal entanglement with one of its principals, never indicating if he means Lenhart or another party.
Lenhart was placed on probation after pleading guilty in January 2022 for an illegal campaign contribution in the Kingman mayor’s race in 2016.