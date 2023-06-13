KINGMAN – City Manager Ron Foggin touted his economic development commitment toward the end of a June 6 workshop aimed at improving municipal service to the development community.
He said the Kingman Interstate 40 Rancho Santa Fe and Kingman Crossing traffic interchange projects remain his top priority and show bright promise for the future.
“I just want to state for the record that I am absolutely pro-growth,” Foggin said. “I have worked for municipalities for 26 years, 15 of those years were with a community that grew at double digits, over ten percent on average every single year.”
Foggin said providing excellent customer service is engrained in staff, as is equal treatment for all without favoritism.
“We will be fair and consistent with everybody, whether you’re building one unit or you’re building 500 units, whether you’re doing commercial – no matter what you’re doing, we will be fair and consistent,” Foggin said.
Foggin led the work session as part of a city council directive to hold a public meeting to explore how to better serve the building community. He told council members staff is working on a survey to circulate within the building community to take a better temperature of sentiment.
Foggin also announced he’s ending the four-day work week for development service sector staff so the construction community has better access to municipal service on Fridays.
“The development departments will be open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting July 10,” Foggin said. “The city will share average (plan) review times for all major development processes weekly, starting the week of Aug. 7.”
Foggin said staff will use red lining more and written comments less to speed the plan review process. He also said that a plan will soon be in place that will help staff assign priority for resubmitted plans.
Foggin said he took many notes from work session input provided by local professionals. He said he will review and assess them as he and staff continue working to improve city service within the development arena.