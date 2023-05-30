featured City of Kingman issues 20 building licenses May 30, 2023 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The City of Kingman issued 20 business licenses the week ending May 26. (Miner file photo) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The City of Kingman issued these business licenses the week ending May 26:– Mohave Dent and Paint Repair: 4060 Buckskin Ave., Kingman; auto body & paint shop– NAZ CLIPS, LLC dba SportClips: 3880 Stockton Hill Road #130, Kingman’ beauty shop– Tranquilo Farms: 3758 Prairie View Drive, Kingman; retail trade– Keepin’ it Kleen: 715 Main St., Kingman; cleaning services– K-Town Kuisine: 3705 N. Willow Road, Kingman; food services– Apotek Moderna LLC: 1308 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; property management– Xtreme Body Nutrition: 3990 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; nutritional supplements– Shuffler Chiropractic: 2601 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; chiropractor– UK Electric, LLC: 9192 W. Cactus Road Suite A., Peoria; contractor– Rainwater Plumbing LLC: 1000 N. Hamilton St., Chandler; contractor– Searching for His Sheep Ministries: 4320 Baker Drive, Kingman; non-profit sponsor– Mohave Landscaping & Excavating: 6806 Frerichs Ranch Road, Kingman; landscaping/lawn care– Froude Service LLC: 380 Church St., Apt. A, Kingman; handyman- home & garden– Jones Covey Group, Inc.: 9595 Lucas Ranch Road, Rancho Cucamonga; construction– Collins Commercial Services LLC: 16413 N. 19 St. #C-150, Scottsdale; construction– DILLIGAF: 3412 E. Packard Ave., Kingman; arts & craft– The Right Choice Painting Company: 8401 E. Hawthorne St., Tucson; contractor– Wes’s Sketches: 1255 E. Ames Ave., Kingman; arts– Tungsten Mechanical: 8550 N. 91st. Ave., Suite #7, Peoria; heating & air conditioning– Brenbecke, INC: 7902 N. Glen Harbor Blvd, Suite 1, Glendale; floor installs Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Top 3 South Cove may get a new doc Colorado River agreement a “step back from the ledge” for Arizona’s river communities Arizona Attorney General sues companies for selling “forever chemicals” Local Events Latest e-Edition Kingman Daily Miner To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView