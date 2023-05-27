featured City of Kingman issues 19 building permits May 27, 2023 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email City of Kingman issued 19 building permits the week ending May 26. (Miner file photo) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The City of Kingman issued these building permits the week ending May 26:– Discount Sign Company: 2901 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; $74– AZ Sunwest Construction LLC: 881 Gates Ave., Kingman; awnings; $183.56– Elevated Patios & Concrete: 4348 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; awnings; $229.76– Minuteman Building: 2745 Prescott St., Kingman; carport-attached; $1,741.33– AZ Sunwest Construction LLC: 3423 N. Apache St., Kingman; carport-attached; $437.66– Interstate Steel Structures: 2350 N. Steamboat Drive, Kingman; carport- detached; $322.16– Skyridge Custom Homes: 3930 Easy St., Kingman; detached garage; $627.21– Minuteman Building: 2357 Iroquois Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $1,815.25– Minuteman Building: 3732 N. Central St., Kingman; detached garage; $1,581.94– SunUp America LLC: 3232 N. Central St., Kingman; electric; $128– Devault Electric LLC: 2289 Seminole Drive, Kingman; electric; $252.86– Select Electric LLC: 821 Grandview Ave., Kingman; electric; $229.76– Angle Solar: 4059 Ranchita Court, Kingman; electric; $128– Romar Electric LLC: 2614 Turkey Track Circle, Kingman; electric; $160.46– Truelove Plumbing: 802 Harrod Way, Kingman; gas; $0– Angle Homes Inc.: 4277 Fire Thorn Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $10,118.69– Angle Homes Inc.: 3285 Rosslynn Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $5,396.10– Angle Homes Inc.: 5339 Rattlesnake Road, Kingman; new SFR; $9,665.93– Angle Homes Inc.: 2406 Steamboat Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $10,580.69Mohave County issued these building permits the week ending May 19:– Jim Baldwin Roofing: 3830 W. Agua Fria Drive, Golden Valley; re-roof– Walker Service Electric: 4597 N. Glen Road, Kingman; 100 amp elec w/pole– Walker Service Electric: 1630 E. Thompson Ave., Kingman; 200 amp electric– SWilverbrook Construction LLC: Arizona Strip; detached 12 x 28– Margolies, Paul: 28345 N. Sandy Point Drive, Meadview; 200 amp electric to two accessory structures– Ambient Edge LLC dba Plumbing by Jake: 4102 N. Devery Road, Golden Valley; HVAC, replace four-ton heat pump & coil– Kenneth A. Hadlock Trust: Kingman; new OTC gas line– Christian Michael: 1480 S. Estrella Road, Golden Valley; 200 amp electrical panel Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Top 3 Kingman Academy of Learning class of 2023 graduate, celebrate successes and lessons learned Carried on through generations: Fort Mojave Youth Dance Group performs at museum Upcoming Beale Street closure extended Local Events Latest e-Edition Kingman Daily Miner To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView