The City of Kingman issued these building permits the week ending June 8:
– Walker Service Electric, Inc: 1516 Monroe St., Kingman; $0
– Jason Worley: 231 Beale St., Kingman; gas; $206.66
– Profound Builders: 3340 Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; remodel; $2,776.21
– One World Energy: 2823 Wickieup Av.e, Kingman; electric; $128
– Havasu Solar: 1249 Hidden Canyon Road, Kingman; electric; $128
– Mohave Solar: 2218 Motor Ave., Kingman; electric; $128
– One World Energy: 2510 Crozier Ave., Kingman; electric; $128
– Expert Electric LLC: 2034 Airfield Ave., Kingman; electric; $128
– Devault Electric LLC: 3548 Split Brand Drive, Kingman; electric; $229.76
– Havasu Solar: 4227 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; electric; $137.36
– Owner/Build: 407 Taylor, Kingman; electric; $128
– Angle Solar: 2467 Weaterwood Way, Kingman; electric
– Ambient Edge: 418 Goldroad Ave., Kingman; gas; $275.96
– Angle Homes Inc.: 3295 Whitehead Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $8,951.38
– Angle Homes Inc.: 3346 Sonora Desert St., Kingman; new SFR; $8,721.36
– Innovative S & L: 3363 Roma Court, Kingman; pool; $1,045.52
– Servpro of Lake Havasu City: 2710 Colorado Ave., Kingman; remodel; $3,090.37
The City of Kingman issued these business licenses the week ending June 8:
– Annabel’s Candy House: 4055 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; retail trade
– Foothills Bank, a division of Glacier Bank, Kingman; bank
– KAV-OGZ: 2801 Lillie Ave., Kingman; mobile food stand
– Kings Mart: 2915 Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; convenience store
– Old School Cool LLC: 2601 Hill Road, Kingman; retail trade
– J & M Trailer Rental LCC: 3340 Fox Ave., Kingman; equipment rentals
– Route 66 Tire Shop: 3137 Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; tire sales/roadside service
– Pit Stop Pennington’s Automotive: 2644 Georgia Ave., Kingman; auto repair shop
– Body Sculpting by Lynn LLC: 3139 Daine Ave., Kingman; health care
– Fastlane Tire LLC: 1302 Beale St., Kingman; tire dealers
– Get A Grip: 7233 Stone Axe Drive, Kingman; quilting
– Capital Energy LLC: 1102 Southern Ave., Kingman; solar systems
– Sweet T’s Cakes and Desserts: 118 Towhee Ridge S., Kingman;
– Kingman Massage & Recovery: 2135 Gordon Drive, Kingman; massage
– Play by Play Pediatric Therapy: 4055 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; physical therapy
Mohave County issued these building permits the week ending June 2:
– Guerra, Natael: 21220 N. Spear Blvd, Dolan Springs; otc 200 amp electrical
– Rebath & Kitchens: 29770 N. Hardy Road, Meadview; remodel ext. master and guest bath showers
– Donald Wayne Dukes Plumbing: 1290 S. Canelo Road, Golden Valley; gas line repair
– Brady, Jean: Golden Valley; relocating electrical pane; 200 amps
– Strain, Wendy: Dolan Springs; 200 amp panel upgrade
– Gurley, Barbara: 4738 N. Powell Ave., Kingman; panel replacement up to 200 amp
– Home Pro Invest LLC: 4060 N. Stardust Road, Kingman; panel replacement; 200 amps
– Neufeld, Wayne: 3537 E. Bluebird Lane, Kingman; otc-gasline “due to fire”
– Morales, Raquel: Kingman; adding electric to ext building up to 200 amps