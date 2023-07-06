grand opening of the White Cliffs Trail System

 City of Kingman photo

Kingman – The City of Kingman announced the grand opening of the White Cliffs Trail System, a project that will greatly enhance the quality of life for residents and attract visitors to the area.

This project, spearheaded by the Director of Parks and Recreation, Mike Meersman, and his team, is a testament to the power of collaboration and community engagement, the City of Kingman wrote in a news release.