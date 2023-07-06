Kingman – The City of Kingman announced the grand opening of the White Cliffs Trail System, a project that will greatly enhance the quality of life for residents and attract visitors to the area.
This project, spearheaded by the Director of Parks and Recreation, Mike Meersman, and his team, is a testament to the power of collaboration and community engagement, the City of Kingman wrote in a news release.
Meersman, who has served as the Director of Parks and Recreation for thirteen years, expressed his pride in the team’s achievements during last weeks ribbon cutting.
“The opening of the White Cliffs Trail System is a momentous occasion for our community,” Meersman said. “Our team has poured their hearts and souls into this project, from securing grants to fund the endeavor to meticulously installing signs, kiosks, and benches. This has truly been a collaborative effort, involving various stakeholders including the Mayor and Council, the PARG Commission, Colorado River Trail Alliance members, The Bureau of Land Management, Arizona State Parks, American Conservation Experience & Youth Corp Members, and countless community members and organizations.”
City staff said that the White Cliffs Trail System will have an impact on the local economy, attracting visitors who seek outdoor adventures and the beauty of nature. The trails will showcase the unique natural features of the area, drawing hikers, bikers and nature enthusiasts from far and wide.
“The grand opening of the White Cliffs Trail System is just the beginning of our commitment to enhancing recreational opportunities in our city,” Meersman said. “We are actively working with The Bureau of Land Management and American Conservation Experience to pursue further trail improvement projects, including the Beale Loop area, through a grant application to Arizona State Parks. Our dedication to creating exceptional outdoor experiences remains unwavering.”