City complex

 File photo

The City of Kingman is taking next steps in its search for short- and long-term administrative leadership following the 6-1 Council vote that terminated the employment agreement for former city manager Ron Foggin on Aug. 15.

Finance Director Tina Moline is serving as Acting Manager and the Council, during its Tuesday meeting, decided to interview potential candidates for Interim City Manager the afternoon of Sept. 14. Interim Public Management, under contract with the City, has recommended that retired city managers Charlie Cassens and Grady Miller should be considered.