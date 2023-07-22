Explore Kingman

The Clean City Commission voiced concerns about the lack of city commission meetings due to a new ordinance approved last year. Except of the Planning and Zoning and Municipal Utility Commissions, all commissions are now scheduled to meet quarterly instead of monthly.

 Miner file photo

KINGMAN – The Clean City Commission considered recommending changing their quarterly meetings to every other month, citing that they feel stripped of their power on a variety of city issues.

Last year, Kingman City Council adopted an ordinance that made all city commissions, besides two, meet on a quarterly basis instead of once a month. The Planning and Zoning Commission and the Municipal Utility Commission are the only two groups that continue to meet every month. Kingman City Council meets twice a month.