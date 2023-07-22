The Clean City Commission voiced concerns about the lack of city commission meetings due to a new ordinance approved last year. Except of the Planning and Zoning and Municipal Utility Commissions, all commissions are now scheduled to meet quarterly instead of monthly.
KINGMAN – The Clean City Commission considered recommending changing their quarterly meetings to every other month, citing that they feel stripped of their power on a variety of city issues.
Last year, Kingman City Council adopted an ordinance that made all city commissions, besides two, meet on a quarterly basis instead of once a month. The Planning and Zoning Commission and the Municipal Utility Commission are the only two groups that continue to meet every month. Kingman City Council meets twice a month.
On Thursday, July 20, the commission voted to keep the schedule as is, but address it at a later date. They also requested more coordination and communication with city staff in between meetings to keep commissioners informed.
Commissioners said that meeting every three months can leave them feeling disjointed and out of the loop. If there isn’t a quorum on the day they’re scheduled, the commission cannot hold a meeting, which means the commission has to wait six months or longer to reconvene. For example, the Heritage Preservation Commission has not met in over a year.
When the ordinance was changed, part of the reason was because commissions struggled to follow a monthly schedule. Due to conflicting schedules or a lack of people appointed to commissions, city staff recommended scheduling the meetings quarterly. For city staff, Public Works Director Rob Owen said at Thursday’s meeting that it also takes a lot of time out of staff’s day to prepare the agenda.
A commission serves as volunteer-based advisory board for Kingman City Council, and can make recommendations to council that they believe best serve the city and its residents. Commissioners argued that due to a lack of meetings, they do not feel as involved in decisions that impact community members.
Clean City Commissioner Wayne Hollins said at the meeting that he signed up for the commission so he could do more for the community. Instead of voicing concerns, the commission is a way that residents can make change, and he said going quarterly has been “detrimental.” He said those who volunteer on the commissions represent the community and can take action on issues that matter to constituents.
“I think we’ve all become aware of an ordinance that changed, actually a year ago, limiting us on our duties and responsibilities,” Clean City Commission Chairman Rod Obergh said. “Based on that ordinance, I feel we can get more accomplished in between the quarterly by meeting with city staff.”
At the Kingman City Council meeting last week, a resident expressed frustration about the lack of commission meetings. One resident said she volunteers for a commission, but quit after learning about the quarterly meetings, which she said strips residents of power.
Commissioners requested more communication between staff and the commission. However, all parties will have to be careful not to violate open meeting laws. Public officers can be in violation of the law if they meet in person or virtually without public notice or are conducted with a public body.
Commissioners suggested having city staff distribute regular newsletters or keep the chairman informed during the months commissioners do not meet. However, the overall public can still be left out of the loop on department reports or community concerns.
“It’s sad to say that we were pretty much chopped off at the knees and our responsibilities and duties are not like they used to be,” Obergh said. However, based on the ordinance, he said quarterly meetings will have to do.”