A self-proclaimed biblical prophet from Northern Mohave County is scheduled to appear at a status conference next week, as he awaits trial in U.S. District Court on dozens of federal counts including child sex trafficking and kidnapping.
Colorado City resident Samuel R. Bateman, 46, has remained in custody at an Arizona state prison facility since his arrest last September by federal authorities. And since November, Bateman’s phone and video conference privileges have remained under heavy restriction since Nov. 29, after federal investigators allegedly learned that he used those privileges to orchestrate the kidnapping of eight child victims from Arizona Department of Child Services group homes. At his Aug. 8 status conference, Bateman is expected to argue for the restoration of those privileges to coordinate his defense.
Bateman declared his intent to represent himself in the case, after having fired previous legal counsel, Chandler-based Freedom Law firm, in May. On July 21, Bateman filed a motion in U.S. District Court on his own behalf, seeking the immediate restoration of his communications privileges for the purpose of speaking with legal assistants or standby legal counsel, to prepare for his trial in March.
The request follows a motion for a Writ of Habeas Corpus filed by Bateman in June, in which Bateman argued for his release and/or the restoration of his phone or video call privileges at the prison facility. In that court filing, Bateman said that his constitutional rights had been violated, and that such restrictions constituted punishment absent a criminal trial to justify such a punitive measure.
But according to federal prosecutors, the court should be cautious before permitting any such communication to take place. Prosecutors allege that Bateman has previously used those privileges to instruct others to tamper with possible evidence in the case, or to pass messages to alleged victims in the investigation. Prosecutors also say that Bateman has instructed family members to contact and harass federal and state officials.
Bateman’s influence extends beyond prison facility
On the border of Mohave County and Utah, Colorado City lies 250 miles north of Kingman. Surrounded by high desert mountains, and separated from much of Arizona by its proximity to the Grand Canyon, the small but growing community has for more than a century remained home to the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
The church, also known as FLDS, is one of the only religious organizations in the United States that still follows the practice of plural marriage. But more than 20 years ago, that practice led to widespread, and nationally-publicized acts of alleged sexual abuse by members under the leadership of Warren Jeffs.
According to federal investigators, Bateman may have seen himself as a possible “successor” to Jeffs. Bateman has reportedly identified himself as a biblical prophet since as early as 2019, and gained a following of as many as 50 FLDS members across multiple states including Utah, Colorado and Nebraska. Bateman was husband to as many as 20 wives as of last year, at least nine of whom may have been children at the time they were wed.
In May, eight of Bateman’s adult wives and at least one of of Bateman’s male followers were also indicted in the case on charges including conspiracy, transportation of a minor for criminal sexual activity, production or receipt of child pornography, interstate travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor and kidnapping. Another of his wives was indicted in April on charges of interstate communications involving a threat, and cyber stalking - Which federal prosecutors say may have been done at Bateman’s behest.
Prosecutors say that Bateman’s influence over his wives and followers has extended even from behind bars. And although Bateman has the right to speak with legal counsel in the case, he has attempted to use telephone and video conference privileges in several attempts to obstruct justice while in custody.
Arrest and conspiracy
On Aug. 28, Arizona State Police officers allegedly saw a child’s hand, extending from a box trailer that was towed by Bateman in the area of Flagstaff, on I-40. Officers stopped Bateman, and reportedly learned that at least three girls were riding unsecured within the trailer.
Bateman was arrested at the scene on charges of child abuse, and temporarily detained at Coconino County Jail. Recorded phone calls from that facility show that Bateman used a prison phone to direct his wives and followers to delete possibly incriminating messages from his “Signal” social media account while he was in custody, after his mobile phone was taken as evidence in the case.
Bateman was bonded from custody at Coconino County Jail on Sept. 2, but according to prosecutors, he remained the subject of a federal investigation into an allegedly sexual relationship with several children younger than 18. He was ultimately indicted in U.S. District Court on federal charges including destruction of evidence in a federal investigation, and tampering with official proceedings.
On Sept. 13, FBI agents served a search warrant at Bateman’s two homes in Colorado City. During the execution of that warrant, codefendant Naomi Bistline (who has been identified as one of Bateman’s adult wives) allegedly attempted to conceal a backpack full of condoms, digital devices and other items from FBI officials. Bateman was taken into federal custody on the same day, and transferred to the Central Arizona Correctional Complex in Florence to await trial.
Nine children, believed to be Bateman’s underage brides, were taken into custody by the Arizona Department of Child Services and later transferred into group homes.
On Nov. 26, recorded jail communications reportedly show that Bateman directed at least one of his wives to contact federal witnesses in the case with lines of scripture. Prosecutors believe the communications may have been intended as a vague threat toward federal officials.
On Nov. 27, federal prosecutors say that Bateman used the prison’s communications system to conspire with several of his adult wives - including Bistline - to abduct each of the children from DCS custody. Recorded video calls allegedly showed that Bistline worked with fellow wives Moretta Johnson and Donnae Barlow, successfully abducting eight of the nine children from their group homes on Nov. 29.
Bateman’s video call and telephone privileges at the prison facility were revoked on Nov. 29. Bistline, Barlow and Johnson were located with the eight missing children in their custody three days later.
Prosecutors: Phone calls show continued effort to hinder investigation
Prosecutors say that even after Bateman’s telephone privileges were revoked, he attempted to circumvent those restrictions one day later by using the phone privileges of another detainee to make a phone call from the facility. And until March, prosecutors say that Bateman continued to communicate with his wives and alleged co-conspirators.
On March 17, Bateman’s communication privileges were partly restored, allowing him to communicate by letter with anyone who was not among victims or co-defendants in the case. It was a stipulation that required that the mail’s recipient was clearly identified and that messages were not passed through those letters to others. Bateman was also allowed to have phone calls with his sons, and video visots at least three times per week.
Days later, prosecutors allegedly learned that Bateman had attempted to use his sons to relay messages to his wives. According to federal officials, one of Bateman’s sons used a tape recorder to record messages from Bateman to his wives.
In at least one of those alleged phone calls, court records show that Bateman directed one of his sons to contact the victims in the case, and to tell them not to testify in future court proceedings.
Bateman’s telephone communication privileges were again restricted on March 24.
Throughout March, codefendant and fellow-wife Josephine Bistline allegedly sent a series of threatening emails to the U.S. Attorney General’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office - Appearing to call a biblical curse upon prosecutors, should the charges against Bateman not be dismissed.
Josephine Bistline was ultimately indicted on charges of cyberstalking and interstate communications involving a threat. When she arrived at the Central Arizona Correctional Complex to visit an inmate on March 29, FBI agents attempted to take her into custody. According to federal prosecutors, Bistline was found to have been attempting to smuggle photographs into the facility when she arrived.
On June 1, Bateman is believed to have further attempted to circumvent electronic communications restrictions, by naming three parties as legal assistants in his case, and requested phone access to those individuals. Further investigation found that the three parties listed by Bateman were not attorneys.
Restrictions justified, prosecutors say
Assistant U.S. Attorney Tammie Holm argued against the restoration of Bateman’s telecommunications privileges in a July 17 court filing.
“Restricting communications access for a pretrial detainee is constitutional, when reasonably related to a legitimate government interest,” said Holm. “An institution may not impose such restrictions with the express intent to punish, but it may do so for legitimate correctional reasons - For example, preventing a defendant from violating a no-contact order, witness tampering or committing other crimes from within an institution.”
According to Holm, federal officials will continue to monitor Bateman’s communications at the Central Arizona Correctional Complex. Bateman’s communications with legal assistants are not privileged, Holm said, if those assistants are not licensed attorneys.
“Bateman, Bistline and any other defendants who choose to represent themselves are explicitly notified that the government intends to continue to monitor their communications … If they find themselves unable to meaningfully represent themselves within the bounds of restrictions that are justified by their prior conduct, and necessary to prevent further crimes, they should seek court-appointed counsel or help from their stand-by lawyers.”
As of this week, Bateman’s trial is set to take place March 5 in U.S. District Court, in Phoenix.