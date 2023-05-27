Fort Mojave Youth Dance Group

Fort Mojave Youth Dance Group performed traditional tribal song and dance Wednesday at Colorado River Museum, Community Park, 1239 Highway 95. 

 (Photo by DK McDonald/For the Miner)

BULLHEAD CITY – Traditional song and dance of the Mojave stepped into the spotlight Thursday at the Colorado River Museum.

“Tonight’s program shows a wide range of what we do, of what we try to teach our children, in hopes they will carry it on and teach their children,” said Jolita Ameelyenah, co-coordinator of the Fort Mojave Youth Dance Group. “My father was a head bird singer, so he taught all of us kids – the females to dance and my brothers to sing.”