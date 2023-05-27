BULLHEAD CITY – Traditional song and dance of the Mojave stepped into the spotlight Thursday at the Colorado River Museum.
“Tonight’s program shows a wide range of what we do, of what we try to teach our children, in hopes they will carry it on and teach their children,” said Jolita Ameelyenah, co-coordinator of the Fort Mojave Youth Dance Group. “My father was a head bird singer, so he taught all of us kids – the females to dance and my brothers to sing.”
Created by the late Geneva Evanston, the Fort Mojave Youth Dance Group encompasses tribal youth from age three to teenagers. Evanston’s dream was to carry on the tribe’s traditional song and dance with the youth within their tribe, and started with her own children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Over time, the group grew to incorporate other tribal children.
The award-winning team has traveled as far as Fairbanks, Alaska to participate in the World Eskimo-Indian Olympics, and regularly performs at pow-wows and other native and non-native events.
“We’re very fortunate to have the Fort Mojave Youth Dancers here,” said Karole Finkelstein, Colorado River Historical Society and Museum president.
Linsey Link, who visited the museum with her three children for the first time last week and were told about the upcoming performance, said her 7-year-old daughter, Meadow, asked daily if it was Wednesday, so they could come see the dancing.
“They’re really excited to be here tonight,” she said.
Along with the traditional song and dance performance, members of the group shared information on traditional dress, including the intricate beadwork of necklaces and capes, and the symbolism that is sometimes – but not always – present in the design.
“More modern design is about what the designer wants it to look like,” said Heather Rae Evanston, co-coordinator of Fort Mojave Youth Dance Group. “For example, the diamond is associated with the Mojave, but it could represent the four directions or the mountains here.”
James Cuero, Evanston’s husband, served as the lead singer for the performance.
“The first song talked about a new land – we’re all together in a new place,” he said. “The second one I sang talked about the big chief and his bow. And the last one is an honor song, it’s one we sing towards the end, for funerals, an honor song for the person.”
Cuero also led a demonstration of the traditional hand game of Peon, an ancient game traditionally played around a campfire.
Ameelyenah also shared some of her parents’ experiences at the Fort Mojave Indian Boarding School, which was opened in 1891 and ran until 1931.
“It’s not like anything I’ve ever experienced, and it was great,” said attendee Sarah Bray. “It was informative and it was lovely. To learn about another culture, one they are trying to preserve – they couldn’t be themselves and when you think about what has been taken away from them, I just think it’s lovely that there’s a generation that is adamant about bringing it back. What they went through was horrific.”
Ameelyenah said, “I’d like people to take away that we still have our culture and that we’re carrying it on. Some of the younger kids when we go out, they’ll ask our kids, ‘Do you guys still live in a teepee?’ No, we don’t. We are modernized but we still carry on our tradition. I know my family, my children, they will also pass it down.”