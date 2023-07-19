County administration building

Christopher Morgan is the latest Mohave County resident to declare interest in candidacy in next year’s election cycle for the Mohave County Board of Supervisor District 5 seat.

 Miner file photo

The electrical contractor from Fort Mohave submitted paperwork with the Elections Department in Kingman on July 10, formally declaring intent to seek the republican nomination for Supervisor in District 5 in the Aug. 6, 2024 election. Morgan has subsequently confirmed his election run plan, citing community connections and experience through a leadership role in Mohave County Search and Rescue and other civic involvements including the Food for Families program.