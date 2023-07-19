MOHAVE COUNTY – Christopher Morgan is the latest Mohave County resident to declare interest in candidacy in next year’s election cycle.
The electrical contractor from Fort Mohave submitted paperwork with the Elections Department in Kingman on July 10, formally declaring intent to seek the republican nomination for Supervisor in District 5 in the Aug. 6, 2024 election. Morgan has subsequently confirmed his election run plan, citing community connections and experience through a leadership role in Mohave County Search and Rescue and other civic involvements including the Food for Families program.
Should Morgan qualify his campaign, he will likely face Ron Gould, the republican incumbent who formally declared intent to seek re-election on April 3. No one else has yet initiated the process to run for supervisor in District 5 next year.
The candidacy declarations came earlier than ever before this year in Mohave County. Kingman resident William Andrews got the party started in early February with a District 4 Board of Supervisor candidacy declaration, a full 18 months ahead of the election contest. Others intending to join Andrews in the District 4 GOP primary next year include Jennifer Esposito, Logan Marsh, Marianne Salem and Mervyn Pitchfork Freedom.
The District 4 supervisor’s seat is up for grabs, given incumbent Jean Bishop’s plan to retire when her term expires.
Incumbent Hildy Angius will not defend her District 2 BOS seat in favor for a run for state senate. Those declaring election intent to succeed Angius include republicans Grace Hecht, Annette Wegmann and Ashley Gerich.
BOS Chairman Travis Lingenfelter is seeking another term of office in District 1. He faces a potential challenge from Shawn Meisner, a county fairgrounds maintenance worker who also seeks the GOP nomination in District 1 next year.
Buster Johnson, the most tenured member of the Mohave County Board, is pursuing reelection in District 3. Johnson appears headed for an August 2024 primary election showdown with prospective challenger state Senator Sonny Borrelli.
One dozen other republicans have declared intent to qualify for the 2024 primary for County Sheriff, Superior Court Judge, Attorney, Assessor, Recorder, Treasurer, School Superintendent and Bullhead City Constable.