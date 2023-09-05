Cameron Patt

Cameron Patt

News that Cameron Patt is leaving Kingman for a new job, and will resign his city council seat, became public just hours before the Kingman Council conducted separate meetings Tuesday. The news surfaced during the afternoon portion of Tuesday’s Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Mohave County attorney Matt Smith told the board he was losing a promising young prosecutor over concern about the hiring freeze that supervisors approved Aug. 21.