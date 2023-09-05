News that Cameron Patt is leaving Kingman for a new job, and will resign his city council seat, became public just hours before the Kingman Council conducted separate meetings Tuesday. The news surfaced during the afternoon portion of Tuesday’s Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Mohave County attorney Matt Smith told the board he was losing a promising young prosecutor over concern about the hiring freeze that supervisors approved Aug. 21.
“One of our best young attorneys who had a felony trial record of 20 wins and 2 losses just resigned this morning, and it was over his fear because of the hiring freeze,” Smith said. He told supervisors that Patt moved quickly following last month’s hiring freeze decision.
“A week later he went to Pinal County, interviewed there, and of course they offered him a job,” Smith said. “I mean how many young attorneys have 22 felony trials already.”
Smith never mentioned the attorney by name, but confirmed after the meeting that he was speaking about Patt. The prosecutor last month won his high profile trial and convictions in the case against the Lake Havasu City drug dealer who shot a DPS trooper near the Mohave Community College Kingman campus.
During the City Council meeting, Patt confirmed his plans to step down from the council.
“Christmas might be coming early for some today,” Patt said during the announcements portion of the meeting. “I have received a professional business opportunity with another county. So it is with a heavy heart that, without further adieu, I am tendering my resignation effective immediately.”
“I’m sorry to hear about that, but congratulations,” responded Mayor Ken Watkins. “Onward and upward. We wish the best for you.”
Neither County Human Resources Director Ken Cunningham nor Acting City Manager Tina Moline were aware of Patt’s resignation intent when contacted Tuesday prior to the council meeting.
City Clerk Annie Meredith told the Miner after the meeting that the City Council will be responsible for appointing a new councilmember to fill Patt’s seat, and for coming up with a process for how to do that. Meredith said because there is still two years left on Patt’s term, a new councilmember will be selected by the voters in the 2024 election to fill the rest of the term.
Meredith said that means in 2024 the mayor’s office, three four-year terms on the city council, and Patt’s remaining two-year term on the council will all be on the ballot.