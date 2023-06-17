Alec Aloni

 (MCSO photo)

A California man who was certain he would walk out of the courtroom a free man suffered a meltdown when he learned he was instead going straight to jail for nearly one full year. Alec Aloni, 30, Redondo Beach, dropped out of his chair to his hands and knees before rolling over onto his back in disbelief during a Friday, June 9 sentencing hearing before Mohave County Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert.

“Where did Mr. Aloni go,” the judge queried when the defendant dropped out of his sight to the floor.