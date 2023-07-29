Cpl. Daniel Crawford

Cpl. Daniel Crawford, supervisor for the Bullhead City Police Department’s community policing unit, talks about the variety of scams that residents face during a presentation Thursday at the Bullhead City branch of the Mohave County Library.

BULLHEAD CITY — It was a dire warning, even though nearly everyone in the room was ready for it.

“Scammers are everywhere,” said Lorrie Duggins, community services officer for the Bullhead City Police Department, who was joined by Cpl. Daniel Crawford, supervisor of the department’s community policing unit for a presentation as part of the Bullhead City library’s personal awareness program.