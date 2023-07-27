KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man was reindicted Wednesday on a more serious murder charge after stabbing another man during a fight.
Jorge Antonio Rosales-Torres, 42, is now charged with first-degree murder for the stabbing death of Jose Vizcarra, also of Bullhead City.
Rosales-Torres had been charged with second-degree murder, but prosecutors reindicted him on the new charge. The prosecutor is expected to dismiss the second-degree murder charge.
Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho also set a new bond at $500,000, citing the natural life in prison sentence the defendant faces if convicted. Rosales-Torres had been released from custody after posting a $100,000 bond on the previous charge.
The judge also set his next hearing for Aug. 28.
Sheriff’s deputies were called around 1 a.m. May 6 to a home in the 1500 block of Camp Mohave Road in Fort Mohave for a report of a man who had been stabbed.
Deputies found Vizcarra, 23, lying in the back yard with a stab wound to his left side and right wrist. He was taken to a Fort Mohave hospital then flown to a Las Vegas hospital where he later died.
Rosales-Torres told deputies that the victim pushed a child earlier that night which led to an argument with Vizcarra, the incident report stated.
When the homeowner told everyone to leave the home, Rosales-Torres claimed that he told Vizcarra to leave when the victim rushed at him. The suspect grabbed something off a table but didn’t remember what happened. He claimed he snapped and blacked out.
A woman told deputies that she saw Vizcarra sitting in a chair when Rosales-Torres approached the victim, struck him then threw him to the ground. Rosales-Torres reportedly walked past her as he put a knife in his pocket, the report stated.
The woman claimed that Vizcarra didn’t do anything to Rosales-Torres. After further investigation, detectives arrested Rosales-Torres for Vizcarra’s murder.
A review of statements and evidence led prosecutors to upgrade the murder charge, leading to the second indictment handed down by a Mohave County grand jury.