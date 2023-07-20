Vista Health

Arizona Medical Board recently suspended the medical license of Dr. Irfan Mirza, president/CEO of Vista Health, which currently operates a practice in Fort Mohave, 5653 Highway 95. The suspension does not affect other providers at Vista Health.  

 Photo by DK McDonald / River City Newspapers

BULLHEAD CITY – Arizona Medical Board recently suspended the license of a local cardiologist.

The February order by AMB prohibits Dr. Irfan Mirza from practicing in Arizona as of February 2023. The order is not a final decision regarding a pending investigation.