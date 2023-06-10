Police

BULLHEAD CITY – A Bullhead City woman told a local judge that her armed encounter with a large group of kids in her neighborhood has helped her get a grip on her life and commit to personal betterment through counseling and help being delivered by professionals and loved ones.

Joyce Barker’s comments came Friday, June 9 during a sentencing hearing resulting from an aggravated assault plea agreement conviction. Defense Attorney Emily Weiss has said Barker has no criminal history and an exemplary military service record, tarnished by an incident during which a minor “essentially blew up her squad” during her military service.