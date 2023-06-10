BULLHEAD CITY – A Bullhead City woman told a local judge that her armed encounter with a large group of kids in her neighborhood has helped her get a grip on her life and commit to personal betterment through counseling and help being delivered by professionals and loved ones.
Joyce Barker’s comments came Friday, June 9 during a sentencing hearing resulting from an aggravated assault plea agreement conviction. Defense Attorney Emily Weiss has said Barker has no criminal history and an exemplary military service record, tarnished by an incident during which a minor “essentially blew up her squad” during her military service.
“She’s a veteran. She served her country for almost 30 years,” defense attorney Emily Weiss said of Barker. “She unfortunately came out of that service with some serious mental health issues.”
Barker said her post traumatic stress disorder and substance abuse saw her “shelter in place” and live in isolation. She said the incident with neighborhood kids and arrest was the wake up call she needed to learn about herself and commit to personal betterment.
“I know the anger in me was something I could no longer control,” Barker said, telling Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen she is addressing her issues with the help of others. “I am trying and realize that my fear had taken control of my life I was literally paralyzed by fear...I no longer shelter in place.”
Deputy County Attorney James Schoppmann credited Barker for her military service and her determination to turn her life around. Yet, he said incarceration is warranted because she traumatized teenagers and younger children and was rude to authorities.
“Alcohol played a huge part, but that’s no excuse for what she did,” Schoppmann said. “She was intoxicated. She was absolutely belligerent to the officers.”
Jantzen said Barker deserves a chance at probation rather than prison. He placed her on probation and ordered 150 days in jail.