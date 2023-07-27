BULLHEAD CITY – Bullhead City brass will be meeting Arizona Department of Transportation leaders in Phoenix today, continuing discussion regarding the proposed transfer of State Route 95 from state to municipal oversight. The City Council approved staff proposed pursuit of formal transfer of highway authority through the Colorado River community during its July 18 meeting.
“Asking the state of Arizona to transfer the jurisdiction and the rights of ways is a pretty big deal and this starts that process,” Cotter said. He said an intergovernmental agreement must be approved, spelling out highway transfer terms.
“We also need the state transportation board to sign off on it. The state employees who oversee this section have given us their opinion that they would certainly support that,” Cotter said. ``We’re going to meet (today) with the state transportation director who also has given us her indication that she will support this. There seems to be a lot of support for the local management of highway 95.”
Cotter said local control provides many benefits, but does not mean that the city intends to be lackadaisical.
“We’re going to be just as tough as ADOT when it comes to getting a curb cut and doing it the right way, but we’re fast,” Cotter said. ``We’re right here at city hall and we’re ready to work with our businesses. Some of our businesses have been waiting over a year to get a driveway permit and that’s not okay.”
Cotter said highway transfer would better position the city to pursue installation of more than a dozen right turn lanes along the highway. The city has been pushing for the right turn lanes to afford better access to business and lower the number of accidents attributed to turn and access challenge.
Cotter said it should take three to six months to complete a draft IGA for city and state approval, with the transfer possible by early next year, if not sooner.