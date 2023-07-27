BULLHEAD CITY – Bullhead City brass will be meeting Arizona Department of Transportation leaders in Phoenix today, continuing discussion regarding the proposed transfer of State Route 95 from state to municipal oversight. The City Council approved staff proposed pursuit of formal transfer of highway authority through the Colorado River community during its July 18 meeting.

“Asking the state of Arizona to transfer the jurisdiction and the rights of ways is a pretty big deal and this starts that process,” Cotter said. He said an intergovernmental agreement must be approved, spelling out highway transfer terms.