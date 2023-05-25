Grand Canyon

An Indiana woman died while hiking inside Grand Canyon National Park. 

 (Photo by Dietmar Rabich, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/3AjegtQ)

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK (AP) – Officials say an Indiana woman died earlier this month while hiking inside Grand Canyon National Park.

The National Park Service said Wednesday the 36-year-old from Westfield died May 14 while trying to hike to the Colorado River and back in a day. She was found unconscious on the Bright Angel Trail above the Three-Mile Resthouse.