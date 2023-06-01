PHOENIX – Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is urging President Joe Biden to use the Antiquities Act to designate the tribally proposed Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument.
In a letter dated Tuesday, Hobbs told Biden that she is committed to preserving cultural and natural treasures throughout Arizona and said the Grand Canyon is a “culturally sacred place stewarded by Indigenous Peoples for centuries.”
Hobbs wrote that in addition to tribal voices, her office has “heard from people across the political spectrum including sporting groups, faith leaders, outdoor recreation businesses, conservation groups and others from a broad array of interests that support this monument designation.”
Hobbs also said she “can think of no better use of the Antiquities Act than to protect our state’s namesake treasure.”
She said the Arizona Game and Fish Department will retain its existing authority related to the management, control and regulation of fish and wildlife “so that this authority is clearly delineated prior to the years-long formation of a monument management plan.”
Family of man who drowned last year in Tempe Town Lake files wrongful death lawsuit
TEMPE – The family of a man who drowned in Tempe Town Lake a year ago filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city Wednesday, noting that its police department doesn't have a policy requiring officers to go into the water to save someone.
The civil suit said 34-year-old Sean Bickings pleaded for help while in the water after he jumped into the lake during an encounter with law enforcement on May 28., 2022.
Body camera footage released later showed three Tempe police officers watching from the shore less than 50 yards away from Bickings.
According to a transcript of the footage, one of the officers told Bickings: “I’m not jumping in after you.”
It took about six hours for public safety officials to recover Bickings’ body.
The suit accuses Tempe of negligently not training employees to better respond to water rescues at the man-made lake and of not having proper security and safety measures to prevent or respond to drownings.
“The City of Tempe and Tempe law enforcement promised new safety measurements following Sean’s tragic death and a year later we have yet to see these actions implemented,” said Benjamin Taylor, a lawyer for Bickings’ family. “We hope this lawsuit will encourage the City of Tempe to take the necessary steps to ensure no one else carelessly loses their life by drowning in Tempe Town Lake.”
The lawsuit doesn’t list a specific amount of money the family is asking for, but states that Bickings’ mother be “fully and fairly compensated.”
Tempe spokeswoman Nikki Ripley said “the city does not discuss active litigation.”
However, Tempe is expected to vote soon on $1.8 million funding for a Park Ranger program. If approved, the rangers would be responsible for proactive patrols in city parks including the town lake which opened to the public in November 1999.