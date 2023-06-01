Katie Hobbs

 (Photo by Gage Skidmore, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3hnL22m)

PHOENIX – Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is urging President Joe Biden to use the Antiquities Act to designate the tribally proposed Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument.

In a letter dated Tuesday, Hobbs told Biden that she is committed to preserving cultural and natural treasures throughout Arizona and said the Grand Canyon is a “culturally sacred place stewarded by Indigenous Peoples for centuries.”