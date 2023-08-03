Andres Ruiz-Solis

Andres Ruiz-Solis

KINGMAN — On Monday, a judge denied lowering the bond for a teenager charged along with two others in the June 5 drive-by shooting at a Bullhead City park.

Andres Ruiz-Solis, 17, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, drive-by shooting, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of discharging a firearm at a structure.