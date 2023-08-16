Bobcat

This undated photo shows a healthy bobcat. Arizona Fish and Game is reporting that the bobcat believed to have attacked a woman on Aug. 9 has been tested and confirmed to have rabies.

 Courtesy of Arizona Fish and Game Department

KINGMAN – The bobcat that is believed to have attacked a woman in the foothills of the Hualapai Mountains last week has been confirmed to have rabies.

Arizona Game and Fish reported a woman and her friend encountered an aggressive bobcat while they were out for a walk Atherton Acres during the evening on Aug. 9. As they backed away, the bobcat reportedly clawed the victim’s leg and bit her other leg.