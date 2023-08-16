KINGMAN – The bobcat that is believed to have attacked a woman in the foothills of the Hualapai Mountains last week has been confirmed to have rabies.
Arizona Game and Fish reported a woman and her friend encountered an aggressive bobcat while they were out for a walk Atherton Acres during the evening on Aug. 9. As they backed away, the bobcat reportedly clawed the victim’s leg and bit her other leg.
AGFD reports that the woman transported herself to Kingman Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Arizona Game and fish managed to catch a bobcat that was described as “aggressive” in that area on Aug. 10 – believed to be the same animal from the attack the previous day. The bobcat was euthanized and sent to the state health lab for rabies testing, which came back positive.
Mohave County Health Director Chad Kingsley said this is the first recorded case of rabies in a bobcat in the county. There have been multiple reports of bats with rabies in prior years in Mohave County, and several foxes have also been confirmed to have rabies over the past eight month.
Kingsley said the AFGD has jurisdictional authority when dealing with wild animals, while the county health department manages people.
“In cases, after an attack where an injury caused by a scratch or bite occurred, the individual will seek medical attention,” Kingsley said. “When MCDPH is notified of an exposure, MCDPH Nursing Services will contact and verify the individual(s) received the correct treatment to prevent rabies. Or if additional treatment is required, they will coordinate with the individual ensure preventative treatment is provided. When pets are injured, other agencies are responsible to provide the appropriate response.”
According to Game and Fish, bobcat attacks are not common, but when they do occur rabies is often involved. The department says the best way to avoid rabies exposure is to enjoy wildlife from a distance, no not pick up, touch or feed wild or unfamiliar animals, and make sure all dogs and cats are vaccinated.
If you have been bitten or scratched, wash the wound well with soap and water and report the incident to animal control and health officials immediately, and seek immediate medical attention.
Any wild animal exhibiting unusual, erratic, or aggressive behavior should be reported to the Arizona Game and Fish Department by calling 623-236-7201.