Mohave County Supervisors on Tuesday voted to continue the use of electronic voting machines.
The vote came after the county gained statewide attention almost three months ago after supervisors voted to explore the possibility of hand counting ballots in future elections.
National debate has led to arguments for and against the limiting of voting machines, due to objections by conservatives that such machines may be prone to possible tampering. Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert and his staff were tasked in May with exploring the possibility of limiting the use of voting machines in favor of a future hand count, after a urging from the Arizona senate under a joint concurrent resolution this year.
But according to a report by Tempert, which was published last week, a hand count could potentially be more time-consuming, less accurate and would be more expensive than what present voting machine technology could provide. Tempert testified as to his findings on Tuesday, at a special meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
The Supervisors ultimately rejected the use of a hand count in future elections by a vote of 3-2, with supervisors Ron Gould and Hildy Angius in favor hand counting.
Could it work?
To find out if a head count could be feasible in future Mohave County elections, Tempert conducted a trial hand count of 850 ballots in June, from the 2022 general election. According to Tempert, a team of seven experienced elections staffers counted those ballots over three days, averaging three minutes per ballot.
About 105,000 ballots were cast in the 2020 general election, Tempert said in his report. It would take a similar group of seven election staffers more than 21 months to count that many ballots by hand. If Mohave County were to limit its use of voting machines and rely primarily on a hand count for future elections, Tempert says that the process would have to begin with the recruitment of as many as 250 new county elections staff to tally those votes.
Finding so many people who would be willing to work eight-hour days, seven days per week (including holidays and weekends) to count those ballots after an election would be a daunting task in itself, Tempert said. Each of those new employees would have to pass background checks, and would be paid minimum wage, if not slightly higher.
An additional full-time county elections staff member would also need to be hired, Tempert said, in order to assist in overseeing a hand count. That position could cost the county about $75,000 alone.
During Tempert’s test hand count in June, elections staff later found 46 errors – which would only increase the amount of time necessary for a handcount, as those ballots would have to be counted again. And despite an audience of elections volunteers in the audience at Tuesday’s meeting, Tempert doubted that many would be able or willing to conduct an actual hand count in Mohave County, putting aside all other obligations until the count was finished.
Tempert said that under ideal circumstances, the Mohave County Elections Department could acquire the staff necessary to conduct a hand count of future elections. Tempert said that hand count would require the use of the Mohave County Fairgrounds – the only county facility large enough to conduct such a count. A security system would be required to monitor the process, which could cost as much as $100,000.
Ballots would have to be transported from the county elections department to the fairgrounds each day to be counted, which would require the presence of security guards as well as members of each political party to oversee the transfer of those ballots.
According to Tempert, the use of a hand counting system for future elections in Mohave County may be possible, but not ideal. And the transition would cost the county more than $1.1 million in 2024 alone. And if recounts were necessary, that recount could cost the county an additional $31,360 per race.
Mohave County has done it before, why not do it again?
In the 1960s, Mohave County’s population was much lower, with fewer elected positions available for races than there are today. And at that time, Tempert says that 50 people at any given polling location on election night would have been considered to be a large crowd.
According to Tempert, those days are long past.
“I have polling places in Mohave County that each cast 2,300 ballots,” Tempert said at Tuesday’s meeting. “I have (elections staff) who start at 5 a.m. And then when the polls close, they’re there until 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. closing the polls up. And then they’re gonna sit down and count 2,000 ballots, or even 850 ballots for three days … it just isn’t going to work.”
According to Tempert, the use of voting machines may be the only plausible, and most effective way of conducting a modern election in Mohave County. The invention of those machines in the first place, he said, was a matter of necessity.
During Tempert’s presentation to the board at Tuesday’s meeting, he addressed the crowd directly.
“How many people in this room are poll workers?” Tempert asked the audience.
The question was met with affirmations from dozens of audience members at Tuesday’s meeting.
“How many of you could sit there and count ballots on election night, after you’ve just worked for 13 hours?”
Tempert’s question was met with shouting voices, as a chorus of “Yes!” rose throughout the room.
“Bullshit,” Tempert said.
Is it legal? It depends on who you ask
When the Mohave County Board of Supervisors indicated its willingness to explore the possibility of hand counts in future elections, that decision prompted a warning from Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes earlier this year.
“I am very concerned that any plan to initiate a full hand count of ballots for a future election would put these officials in serious legal jeopardy, including possible criminal liability for violations of state law,” Fontes said in May.
Under Arizona statute, boards of supervisors in each of Arizona’s 15 counties are required to canvass the results of a general election within 20 days of Election Day. Failure to do so could result in a possible lawsuit by the Secretary of State, or could even lead to criminal prosecution for supervisors who are unwilling or unable to canvass those results in time.
Supervisors asked Mohave County Chief Deputy Attorney Ryan Esplin to speak on the legality of the issue on Tuesday.
“It’s up in the air,” Esplin said this week. “It’s questionable whether it would be illegal to do a hand count, but I can say with 100% certainty that doing the machine procedures that we’ve been doing is 100% legal.”
According to Esplin, there is no statute under Arizona law that would prohibit a hand count of future elections. Arizona election manuals say that a hand count may be used if standard voting machines may be impractical under specific circumstances. But the legality of relying solely on a hand count to conduct Mohave County elections remained in question, Esplin said.
“Recently, there was a case before the Arizona Court of Appeals, where they addressed the issue of whether you can expand a hand count audit,” Esplin said. “You may recall that debate was taking place in Cochise County. During the oral arguments, the judges asked if you can do a hand count of an election from the beginning - they asked the lawyers that, and each of the lawyers on each side had a different answer … It’s currently up for debate.”
Under Arizona statute 16-443, Esplin says the use of voting machines is cited as an option for counties when conducting elections, rather than a rule of law. But under statute 16-602, which applies to the canvass of county elections, an election canvass must be based on tabulation from electronic voting machines.
And under Arizona’s 2019 Elections Procedures Manual, which is enforced under state law, a hand count would be permitted only if machine tabulation were shown to be impractical for a county to use.
Can the county afford it?
In June, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors budgeted $699,035 toward the county’s elections department for the entire 2024 fiscal year. The cost of a hand count in the primary, general and presidential preference elections next year would cost an estimated $1.1 million, with additional costs if one or more recounts were required.
The possible expense would follow predictions earlier this year by Mohave County finance officials, warning of a possible $18.5 million budget deficit in FY 2025. Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop expressed doubt as to adding to the strain on the county’s finances at Tuesday’s meeting.
“We’re going to have a discussion on whether or not we’ll have monthly meetings to figure out how to make up $18 million,” Bishop said. “Do we really want to put this county in a position where we’ll be talking about a $19 million or $20 million deficit? I don’t think we can cut enough fat out of our budget to come up with that amount of money.”
At the meeting, Tempert explained his estimate of the expense that a hand count would incur, if pursued by the county.
“People are going to say that I’m absolutely insane, saying that it’s going to cost a million dollars to do this,” Tempert said. “That’s larger than my budget for the whole year, to do a year’s worth of hand-tallies. But if you look at the figures, and the amount of people, it’s mainly personnel expenses required to put everything together. People might say I should get volunteers - I’ve been talking to other volunteers. I could only get seven out of 20 people to come in for three days to do (the test hand count in June) because they have other things to do with their lives.”
Borrelli, members of the public weigh in
Earlier this year, Arizona Sen. Sonny Borrelli introduced a Senate bill that would have limited the use of electronic voting machines, unless those machines were manufactured in the U.S. and had source codes submitted to the Arizona Auditor General.
That bill was vetoed earlier this year by Gov. Katie Hobbs, but passed as a Senate Concurrent Resolution in May. That resolution, although not legally binding, encouraged counties to allow for the possibility of hand counts in future elections, due to concerns that the pervasive use of voting machines could allow tampering by foreign powers or malignant organizations.
Borrelli testified before the Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
“This is not about Trump or Biden, Hobbs or Lake,” Borrelli said. “This is a national security concern for me. If you lose an election, you lose an election - If you lose it fairly … Tempert runs a tight ship, and I’m not questioning his integrity or his staff. I’m questioning the system itself.”
According to Borrelli, the issue with voting machines lies in the fact that they are inaccessible, and that it may be impossible to determine whether tampering has taken place before an election has concluded. Borrelli described computerized voting machines as a “black box.”
“You’re not even allowed to look in the black box,” Borrelli said. “In order for you to do that, you have to have the source codes, which are escrowed by the Secretary of State’s Office.”
When the Arizona GOP sought an audit of the 2020 presidential election, Borrelli says that neither the Secretary of State nor Dominion Voting Systems would release source codes for machines that Borrelli indicated may have fallen victim to tampering.
Borrelli suggested that if Mohave County does not perform a hand count of its primary and general elections next year, the county may consider a hand count of the presidential preference election.
For Republican poll workers on election night, a hand count could be logistically challenging. But for Democrats it would be nearly impossible, according to Mohave County Democratic Party Chair Elaine Downing.
“The Republican Chair and the Democratic Chair have the responsibility of signing up observers,” Downing said. “And it was difficult for people in this large county who were willing to observe for more than a couple of hours, let alone all day. And it’s a 14-hour day (on Election Day), not an eight-hour day - And then you’ll be asking people to stay behind and count for hours after that.”
Downing agreed that Tempert’s department is well-run, and his results are almost always accurate. When they are not, Downing said, the cause has always been human error.
“Trust, but verify,” Downing said on Tuesday. “Machines are the first and primary means of counting those votes, and then humans come in with bipartisanship. We sit there all day long (during a normal election) - It’s usually a day and a half. And we verify.”
Expense of a hand count unjustifiable, Chairman says
Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chairman Travis Lingenfelter addressed the public’s concerns at Tuesday’s meeting, but also expressed his own doubts as to the possibility of a hand count for elections in the county’s future.
“I represent voters in Wickenburg, which is part of my legislative district,” Lingenfelter said. “There are voters in Wickenburg and surrounding areas who were disenfranchised by what happened in Maricopa County. I don’t understand why (Borrelli) is here, and not down there, when we’ve never really had a problem with our elections.”
According to Lingenfelter, Maricopa County’s elections suffered errors and equipment failures in 2022, with residents forced to stand in line for as long as three hours to vote last year.
“Even if I wanted to support our conservatives here with a hand count, the thing that I can’t get around as a conservative Republican is the fact that Mohave County has a projected $18.5 million to $20 million budget deficit next year,” Lingenfelter said.
Lingenfelter said that when the state’s legislature finds itself facing a deficit, the legislature has been known to balance its budget by having cities and counties absorb the cost. But Mohave County doesn’t have that luxury.
“Conservative Republicans don’t lump on another $1.1 million on top of an $18 million to $20 million deficit,” Lingenfelter said. “Then, we’re no better than the federal government and the Democrats that have been in charge, giving money out while the deficit keeps growing and growing. We can’t budget like that in Mohave County.”