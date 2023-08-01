Allen Tempert

Mohave County Election Director Allen Tempert addresses the Mohave County Board of Supervisors at a special Aug. 1 meeting in Kingman.

 YouTube still image, Aug. 1, 2023

Mohave County Supervisors on Tuesday voted to continue the use of electronic voting machines.

The vote came after the county gained statewide attention almost three months ago after supervisors voted to explore the possibility of hand counting ballots in future elections.