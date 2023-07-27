KINGMAN – The Mohave Republican Forum will host a variety of Mohave County Board of Supervisors District 4 candidates at their upcoming meeting.

According to a news release from organizers, the public is invited to the MRF on Wednesday evening, August 9 commencing at 5:30 p.m. with Marianne Salem, Mervin “Pitchfork” Fried and Logan Marsh, Candidates for Mohave County Board of Supervisors District 4.