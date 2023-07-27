KINGMAN – The Mohave Republican Forum will host a variety of Mohave County Board of Supervisors District 4 candidates at their upcoming meeting.
According to a news release from organizers, the public is invited to the MRF on Wednesday evening, August 9 commencing at 5:30 p.m. with Marianne Salem, Mervin “Pitchfork” Fried and Logan Marsh, Candidates for Mohave County Board of Supervisors District 4.
Each will speak about their candidacy and their experience, qualifications and why they each believe they should be elected to this position.
MRF meetings are held at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, at 1776 Airway Ave. #B. The meeting room should be open by 4:30 p.m. and the event begins at 5:30 p.m. Pizza and water will be available, and a vending machine will also be available for drinks.
There is an admission charge of $3 per person to assist with the meeting costs, and reservations are requested. To make a reservation, of for further information, please contact Rita Basinger at 928- 692-4771, basingerreb@gmail.com or Jayne Seieroe at 714-914-7143, gs2007info@yahoo.com.
Membership is not required to attend the Mohave Republican Forum monthly meetings. However, membership is encouraged, and as an active member you will have the opportunity to participate in pre-Primary voting as to whether the forum will endorse any Republican candidate(s) running for contested positions, and regarding referendums and initiatives. Membership applications are available at one of the monthly meetings or may be requested by contacting Basinger or Seieroe.