MOHAVE COUNTY – Next week, the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service will host a public meeting in Flagstaff, Arizona to hear from the community about management of the region’s public lands, including a proposal to designate existing public lands as a national monument in northern Arizona.

According to a news release from BLM, the community meeting is part of the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to support locally led conservation efforts across the country. In May, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland visited the greater Grand Canyon landscape to meet with Tribal leaders, local elected officials, and community members to hear about their vision for conserving the natural and cultural resources in the greater Grand Canyon watershed.