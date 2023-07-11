MOHAVE COUNTY – Next week, the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service will host a public meeting in Flagstaff, Arizona to hear from the community about management of the region’s public lands, including a proposal to designate existing public lands as a national monument in northern Arizona.
According to a news release from BLM, the community meeting is part of the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to support locally led conservation efforts across the country. In May, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland visited the greater Grand Canyon landscape to meet with Tribal leaders, local elected officials, and community members to hear about their vision for conserving the natural and cultural resources in the greater Grand Canyon watershed.
The community meeting responds to requests from local, county, state and Tribal officials, as well as pending legislation in Congress, calling for the protection of the landscape as the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument to be managed by the BLM and USFS.
What: BLM and USFS Community Meeting Regarding Conservation Proposal
When: Tuesday, July 18 from 1–4 p.m. MT. Doors will open to the public at 12:30 p.m. MT
Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Flagstaff, Grand Ballroom, 1175 West Route 66 in Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Who:
• Laura Daniel-Davis, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Land and Minerals Management, Department of the Interior
• Dr. Homer Wilkes, Under Secretary for Natural Resources and Environment, U.S. Department of Agriculture
• Tracy Stone-Manning, Director, Bureau of Land Management
• Raymond Suazo, Arizona Director, Bureau of Land Management
• Michiko Martin, Regional Forester, U.S. Forest Service
RSVP: Members of the media are encouraged to RSVP to Dolores Garcia with the BLM at dagarcia@blm.gov.