Pirate Cove cabin fire

Three vacation cabins were heavily damaged in a fire at the Pirate Cove Resort. 

 (Photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Fire Department)

NEEDLES – Three vacation cabins were heavily damaged Monday night in a fire at the Pirate Cove Resort on the Colorado River southeast of Needles near Topock.

No injuries were reported in the blaze that was called in to the San Bernardino County Fire Department at 7:57 p.m. Monday, a few minutes after civilians apparently attempted to control it with fire extinguishers.