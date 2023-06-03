NEEDLES – Three vacation cabins were heavily damaged Monday night in a fire at the Pirate Cove Resort on the Colorado River southeast of Needles near Topock.
No injuries were reported in the blaze that was called in to the San Bernardino County Fire Department at 7:57 p.m. Monday, a few minutes after civilians apparently attempted to control it with fire extinguishers.
“Multiple 911 callers stated cabins (were) on fire at the resort with people possibly trapped,” said SBCFD Battalion Chief and Public Information Officer Mike McClintock.
Firefighters from the Mohave Valley Fire Department responded to the resort in the Maobi Regional Park on the California side of the Colorado River, about 11 miles southeast of Needles, to join by the SBCFD Needles Station 32 crew that was the first to arrive at the scene. An engine from the Fort Mojave Mesa Fire District also responded.
“Firefighters arrived on-scene to find three two-story cabins well involved in fire with multiple other structures threatened,” McClintock said. “Crews initiated an aggressive attack, working under heavy fire conditions to limit the fire from spreading to adjacent structures and nearby vegetation. To assist their fire attack, crews also utilized nearby Fire Boat 32.”
Fire Boat 32, deployed from Needles Station 32, is equipped with a high-pressure deck water cannon and provided coverage from the lagoon just off the beach at the resort.
He said the buildings were searched for occupants but none were found.
The fire began in one of the cabins in a row of four two-story beachfront structures along the resort’s lagoon on the Colorado River. The popular resort also has 10 cabins near its marina, an RV park, a boat launch, a restaurant/bar and a general store.
Donnie Gibson, fire marshal for the Mohave Valley Fire Department, said that when the three-member crew on MVFD’s Engine 821 arrived, they found the three cabins “pretty well engulfed.” He said that at least one of the cabins was occupied at the time of the fire; the occupants attempted to use fire extinguishers to put out the blaze before calling 911.
“If I learned anything from this fire, it was that we kind of need to share the message: They need to call 911 first,” he said. “Call 911 to get the crews on their way, then use the fire extinguishers. This may have been limited to one or two of the cabins (had crews been notified earlier). It didn’t have to be as bad as it was.”
The three responding departments managed to prevent the fire from spreading. There were initial concerns that the fire might reach vegetation in the area, turning it into a wildfire that could impact both sides of the river. Those concerns were allayed.
“We had 14 people, not counting rehab,” Gibson said. “These guys did a lot of work in a short amount of time.”
He said the MVFD engine and rehab unit were on scene for a little more than three hours, clearing at 12:15 a.m.
McClintock said SBCFD personnel remained on the scene for “multiple hours” as the mission changed from fire suppression to salvage, overhaul and investigation.
“Thankfully, no injuries to citizens or firefighters were reported,” McClintock said, adding that the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
The Medic 32 unit from Needles and Engine 911 from Fort Mojave Mesa were delayed in arriving at the Pirate Cove scene after encountering an active recreational vehicle fire on Interstate 40 en route. That fire prompted the California Highway Patrol to closed a section of westbound Interstate 40 temporarily to allow the emergency services to respond.