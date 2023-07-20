Bishop

District 4 Supervisor Jean Bishop

GOLDEN VALLEY— The fiscally challenged Golden Valley Improvement District seemed a heartbeat away from a more than three-quarter million-dollar windfall before District 4 Supervisor Jean Bishop rescinded her funding appropriation motion, bringing about an abrupt end to Monday’s Mohave County Board of Supervisor’s meeting in Kingman.

Bishop noted that the GVID had been saddled with the unfortunate loss of two of its production wells in recent years, prompting an effort to drill what is called well #3. Bishop explained she allocated $750,000 of her District 4 American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project in 2020.