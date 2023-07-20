GOLDEN VALLEY— The fiscally challenged Golden Valley Improvement District seemed a heartbeat away from a more than three-quarter million-dollar windfall before District 4 Supervisor Jean Bishop rescinded her funding appropriation motion, bringing about an abrupt end to Monday’s Mohave County Board of Supervisor’s meeting in Kingman.
Bishop noted that the GVID had been saddled with the unfortunate loss of two of its production wells in recent years, prompting an effort to drill what is called well #3. Bishop explained she allocated $750,000 of her District 4 American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project in 2020.
Bishop said failure to complete the initiative saw the county cancel its contract with its well drilling vendor last year. She said some GVID funds, her previous ARPA allocation and another $763,000 ARPA allocation discussed Monday would provide more than $1.9 million for the much needed well.
“I want to remind everyone that the water readiness and system reliability for GVID customers continue to be a top priority for me,” Bishop said.
The board has routinely approved requests as each supervisor has advanced proposals how they would spend the $8.1
million available for allocation in each of the five Mohave County Districts. And Bishop’s $736,000 allocation appeared to be sailing toward a rubber stamp before citizen speakers weighed in.
Citizen Jennifer Esposito detailed some of the GVID’s troubled history, and partly blamed county administration and staff. Bishop interceded, rescinded her ARPA allocation motion and the meeting ended in a snap.
Bishop explained after the meeting that she was concerned that Esposito was straying off topic, creating potential open meeting law issues. Bishop said she thought it best to terminate discussion and regroup before contemplating possible next steps.
“I’m looking for a positive resolution in the upcoming BOS meetings which could include bringing back the ARPA funds,” Bishop said. “Other board members also have unspent ARPA dollars but have not offered it up because the GVID is not in their district.”
GVID customers have complained loudly since inflated bills began arriving in June following implementation of a surcharge and rate increase package the Board of Supervisors approved in May to generate sufficient revenue to operate the district and drill well #3.
The future of the GVID appears unsettled, especially in the wake of Monday’s withdrawal of the $763,000.
In response to customer complaint, the BOS early next month intends to consider eliminating the surcharge. Another potential consideration is to allow the county-administered district to transition to a civilian governing board in the future.