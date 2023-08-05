KINGMAN — Kingman City Council received an update on Kingman’s bed tax, which was the start of a larger conversation to potentially raise the rate to fund an event center.

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, city staff provided council options to potentially increase the tax to fund a facility that could be used for events and conferences. The bed tax, or transient occupancy tax, applies to anyone who stays in a hotel, vacation rental, campground, etc. for under 30 consecutive days.