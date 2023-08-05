KINGMAN — Kingman City Council received an update on Kingman’s bed tax, which was the start of a larger conversation to potentially raise the rate to fund an event center.
On Tuesday, Aug. 1, city staff provided council options to potentially increase the tax to fund a facility that could be used for events and conferences. The bed tax, or transient occupancy tax, applies to anyone who stays in a hotel, vacation rental, campground, etc. for under 30 consecutive days.
In Kingman, a proposed rate increase of the bed tax would have to be taken to voters in November during even-numbered years. In Arizona, there is a state statute that requires that if a bed tax is not in place prior to April 1990, then any additional tax must go toward the promotion of tourism.
“So we wouldn’t be able to use it on public safety, streets or general purposes,” Financial Services Director Tina Moline said. “It would have to be used to promote tourism.”
Tourism promotion can include events, infrastructure or anything that benefits tourists. Moline said the definition is vague, which could allow the money to be use for a variety of projects as long as it benefits tourism. The City of Kingman charges 6.5% for the bed tax with 2.5% going into the general fund and the remaining 4% is split evenly into the capital projects fund and tourism.
In Fiscal Year 2021, the city collected $1.9 million in bed taxes and $2.8 million in FY 2022. The FY 2023 estimate is $2.7 million. Moline said that COVID-19 had an impact on travel, which caused a decrease in bed tax collections in 2021.
Moline said that for every half percent increase about $210,000 would be generated. If the bed tax is increased by 3.5% from 6.5%, an additional $1.5 million would be collected.
If council decides to pitch raising the bed tax to voters, Moline said the city could use bed tax to pay off the debt for an event center if the city pursues the project. For example, using a 4% interest rate over 25 years, if the city borrows $25 million they would owe $1.6 million in annual debt services.
Nightly surcharges are also an option, however, Moline said that would be a harder tax to get. Currently, the only city in Arizona with a nightly surcharge is Tucson. Besides getting just the voter's approval, the state’s Municipal Tax Code Commission would have to approve the city’s request for a surcharge tax.
“It is highly unlikely that there would be support for that just based on how the Model City Tax Code was composed and what we have done in the past,” Moline said.
While bed tax information was only a report, the council may revisit the topic and consider adopting a ballot measure.