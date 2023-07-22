Be involved July 23, 2023 Jul 22, 2023 Jul 22, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Adobe image Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save July 24: Mohave County Board of Health meeting, 9:30 a.m., County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.July 25: Heritage Preservation Commission meeting, 5 p.m., City Complex, 310 N. 4th St.July 27: Municipal Utility Commission meeting, 5:30 p.m., City Complex, 310 N. 4th St.Aug. 1: Kingman City Council meeting, 5 p.m., City Complex, 310 N. 4th St.Aug. 1: Mohave County Board of Supervisors special meeting, 9 a.m., County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.Aug. 7: Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting: 9:30 a.m., County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.Aug. 8: Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, 5 p.m., City Complex, 310 N. 4th St.Aug. 15: Kingman Academy of Learning Governing Board meeting, 10 a.m., School Support Center, 3410 N. Burbank St.August 17: Arizona State Parks board of directors, 10 a.m., AZ State Parks office, 1110 W. Washington St., Suite 100, Phoenix. Watch online at youtube.com/watch?v=Pil_oh6Fj58August 28-29: Arizona State Board of Education meeting, 9 a.m., 1700 W. Washington St., Phoenix Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Top 3 Mohave County officials feel excluded from national monument proceedings City commissions want to meet more frequently Kingman City Council to consider fees for stormwater infrastructure this fall Local Events Latest e-Edition Kingman Miner To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView