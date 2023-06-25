featured Baby abuse earns prison time for Golden Valley man By Dave Hawkins Special to the Kingman Miner Jun 25, 2023 Jun 25, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Golden Valley man who harmed his girlfriend’s baby has entered a plea agreement that will send him to the Arizona Department of Corrections.Matthew Brown, 24, is convicted of two charges reduced to attempted child abuse.The plea deal dismisses one count each of sexual conduct with a minor and aggravated assault.A Mohave County Sheriff’s Office began in April, 2022 when it said the 18-year-old was being treated at Kingman Regional Medical Center for injuries consistent with severe physical and sexual abuse.Deputy Mohave County attorney Amanda Claerhout further detailed those injuries during the June 21 change of plea hearing for Brown.“Do you agree with what the prosecutor says happened,” Judge Billy Sipe asked the defendant.“Yes,” Brown answered quietly.Terms of the deal mandate a 5-to-10-year prison term. Judge Billy Sipe will also order a period of post-prison probation during a July 31 sentencing hearing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Top 3 Havasu woman charged with murder California man drowns in Lake Havasu Our View: Transparency is safe for another year Local Events Latest e-Edition Kingman Miner To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView