Planned Parenthood

Planned Parenthood said it will continue offering services while the Arizona Supreme Court considers a challenge to the state’s abortion law.

 File photo by Troy Hill/Cronkite News

PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court decided Wednesday it will consider whether Arizona law actually prohibits virtually all abortions.

In a brief order, the justices said they will hear arguments from abortion foes that the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court last overturning Roe v. Wade which guaranteed a constitutional right of abortion automatically reinstated Arizona’s territorial-era law that makes it illegal to terminate a pregnancy except to save the life of the mother. And that could pave the way for the state’s high court ultimately to void a decision last year by the state Court of Appeals which concluded that a more recent statute actually allows abortions to be performed legally through the first 15 weeks of pregnancy.