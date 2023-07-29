Angel Caldera

Plans are being laid for the murder trial of a Lake Havasu City man, as attorneys for the state and defense prepare their arguments in Mohave Superior Court.

Angel Caldera, 22, is accused of second-degree murder in the May shooting death of former roommate Arnell Bell, 19, at Caldera’s home on the 2500 block of McCulloch Boulevard. According to court records this week, the Mohave County Attorney’s Office has offered a tentative plea agreement in the case.