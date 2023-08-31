A Lake Havasu City man accused of attempted murder is now scheduled to appear at a settlement conference next month in Mohave Superior Court. There, attorneys for the state and defense are expected to negotiate a possible resolution to the case in lieu of a felony trial.

Garrett D. Sproul, 29, has remained in custody at Mohave County Jail since May, on charges including aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct with a weapon, resisting arrest, issuing threats, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and attempted second-degree murder. At Sproul’s Sept. 13 settlement conference, officials from the Mohave County Attorney’s Office and Public Defender’s Office will exchange discovery in the case, and possibly negotiate a plea agreement.