Arizona State University (ASU) is leading the way in working to preserve species whose populations are declining. Burrowing owls, a small owl that makes its home by burrowing underground, can be found all around Lake Havasu City in washes, backyards and even downtown.
While not on the endangered species list, the population of burrowing owls is still threatened by human actions.
“With the Western burrowing owls, they’ve been declining across the west,” said Kerrie Anne Loyd, biology professor at ASU’s Lake Havasu City campus. “In Arizona, they’re found in pretty urban and more developed landscapes.”
Loyd said that she will survey areas that might be disturbed by development and will assess if there are burrowing owl habitats that will be threatened.
“If we need to relocate birds for wash mitigation or because the wash needs to be stabilized to prepare for development, then we handle that,” Loyd said.
ASU works with the Wild at Heart facility, a rescue, rehabilitation and release center for birds of prey in Phoenix, to relocate birds.
If the birds need to be relocated, Loyd will contact Wild at Heart and they will come remove the birds from their habitats in Lake Havasu City and relocate them to burrows in Phoenix. Some of these burrows have even been created at ASU’s Polytechnic campus in Phoenix.
“We started a few years ago to establish some places on campus that would have habitat and artificial burrows that could support burrowing owls,” said Heather Bateman, a professor at ASU’s Polytechnic campus.
According to Bateman, the owls do not make their own burrows, but find burrows that were made by other small rodents or places around human-made pipes and canals.
While Loyd said this is detrimental to Lake Havasu City’s population of burrowing owls, it is necessary for the birds’ survival.
Another component threatening the survival of burrowing owls is secondary poisoning. According to Loyd, beginning in 2014, she started to find carcasses of burrowing owls around town. They were tested by the local veterinarian, and it was determined that the birds had ingested rat poison. Loyd said that this can happen if the owl eats a rat or mouse that was affected by rat poison put out by humans.
“In order to help preserve the birds, I had some students put together an educational campaign,” Loyd said.
There were 6,000 brochures distributed and three signs put around town to inform residents on how they can help protect the burrowing owls.
“We did see a big decline in the carcasses I was finding, so assuming that fewer birds are being exposed to this poison,” Loyd said.
Loyd is currently working to band birds so that she can track the dispersal habits of the juvenile owls.
“Students help me with the capture and banding every Summer,” Loyd said. “We’ve banded over 260 birds in the past two years. There are birds all over around town that have green bracelets on them and so people can report to me if they see an owl with a green bracelet. Their information helps me to learn where the bird moved.”
Adam Stein, a professor at ASU’s Polytechnic campus, said that these birds have helped to teach students the importance of animal preservation.
“It’s not about the preservation of a pair of animals that could be put on Noah’s ark,” Stein said, “it’s about how can we create a culture of society where animals are embedded into everyday ecological functioning and into the cultural repertoire of the people in that area.”
Loyd said that it’s important to work to protect species whose populations are declining before they become endangered.
“If you get to the point where something becomes endangered, it’s really difficult to help them recover,” Loyd said. “In many cases we’re not sure of the complete value and how they’re keeping an ecosystem whole until it’s too late.”
Loyd urges residents of Lake Havasu City to help protect the burrowing owl population by not using poisons as a form of pest control, keeping outdoor pets under control and informing her if there are any owl habitats that are being threatened by development.