KINGMAN— Kingman First 60 Robotics team could receive almost $140,000 in American Rescue Plan Act Funding to partially construct a new robotics building.
Through Kingman Unified School District, the team serves students from seventh to 12th grade throughout the Mohave County area. The funding would come from the Mohave County District 1 allotment of ARPA funding. Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on the matter in August.
“Mohave County District 1 is proud to program the remaining balance of its ARPA funds, approximately $139,784, toward partnering with KUSD and Team 60 for the partial funding of the construction of a new STEM/Robotics program building to benefit our Mohave regional students,” Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter of District 1 said.
The organization has been in the community since 1996 and since 2015 the team has been working towards their own building to house their work and educate the community. As of 2022, around $200,000 is needed for construction costs. The building will be located on Kingman High School’s campus.
The program promotes a career in STEM to Mohave County students. The program is open to middle and high school students from all schools in the Kingman Unified School District, including homeschoolers. The group competes in FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics Competition and program.
“KUSD and Team 60 have a goal of building a new STEM/Robotics program building. The new building would provide a location for STEM-related education, and provide a location for Team 60 to practice, learn, and prepare for its competitions,” Lingenfelter said.
Jody Schanaman, mentor, previously told the Miner that the building will give a space for students to create and store their work. The program and building will act as a stepping stone for students interested in pursuing STEM whether it’s in their hometown or abroad. Schanaman did not respond in time for an interview Thursday.
Other District 1 ARPA projects include KUSD Summer Program, broadband internet, Colorado City Water Infrastructure Improvement and Small Business Profit Mastery Training.