Kingman First 60 Robotics team

 Courtesy of Robotics Team 60

KINGMAN— Kingman First 60 Robotics team could receive almost $140,000 in American Rescue Plan Act Funding to partially construct a new robotics building.

Through Kingman Unified School District, the team serves students from seventh to 12th grade throughout the Mohave County area. The funding would come from the Mohave County District 1 allotment of ARPA funding. Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on the matter in August.