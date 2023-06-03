Tom Buschatzke

State water chief Tom Buschatzke details new restrictions on development in the far fringes of the Phoenix area due to groundwater shortage. With him is Gov. Katie Hobbs. 

 (Photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

PHOENIX – State water officials said Thursday they won't issue any permits for new subdivisions for some areas on the fringes of Phoenix, the first real acknowledgment that the state's water supply cannot support all of the anticipated growth.