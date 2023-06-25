EPA Haze

The Coronado Generating Station was one of three coal-fired power plants in eastern Arizona that had emissions restrictions imposed by the EPA. A federal court upheld the EPA action.

 James R Eastwood

WASHINGTON – When the Navajo Generating Station closed in 2019, taking hundreds of jobs with it, projects funded by the Economic Development Administration helped blunt some of the pain, Chris Fetzer told a Senate panel Wednesday.

Fetzer, executive director of the Northern Arizona Council of Governments, joined other local government officials from across the country who praised the program and called for a “long overdue” reauthorization of the fund – even as they all outlined ways it could be improved.