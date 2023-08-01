borrelli web.jpg

Senate Majority Leader Sonny Borrelli responded with a thumbs down emoji when asked if the state plans to reimburse cities who will lose funding without the ability to tax residential rentals.

 Capitol Media Services 2022 file photo by Howard Fischer

PHOENIX – Rebuffed in its bid for a veto, the League of Arizona Cities and Towns now wants lawmakers and the governor to essentially reimburse them for the revenues they will be losing with her decision to sign legislation stripping them of their ability to tax residential rentals.

But they are likely to face hostility from the Republicans who control the Legislature who have championed the repeal.