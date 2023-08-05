KINGMAN — Three Arizona legislative committees will conduct a joint hearing Monday in Kingman to discuss the U.S. Department of the Interior’s proposed Baaj Nwaavjo I’Tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument.
The hearing will involve members of the Arizona Senate Committee on Natural Resources, Energy and Water, the House Committee on Natural Resources, Energy and Water and the House Committee on Land, Agriculture and Rural Affairs. The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. in the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St. in Kingman, and is open to the public.
Public testimony is listed on the brief agenda following discussion by committee members.
The national monument, which spans 1.1 million acres of public land in eastern Mohave and western Coconino counties, is proposed by the Department of the Interior comes at the request of the Havasupai and Hopi tribes, among others, to create a protected area for cultural and natural resources in the greater Grand Canyon watershed.
The proposal is supported by the Grand Canyon Tribal Coalition, which includes representation from the Colorado River, Havasupai, Hopi, Hualapai, Kaibab Band of Paiute, Las Vegas Paiute, Moapa Band of Pauites of Southern Nevada, Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah, San Juan Southern Paiute, Yavapai-Apache Nation and Pueblo of Zuni tribes.
Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson previously voiced his opposition to the proposed momunent designation.
“We have 18 monuments in Arizona, more than any other state,” Johnson said. “Arizona is over 50% federal land and Mohave County is over 90%. We cannot economically afford more land to be taken away from us.”
In 2012, U.S. Interior Secretary Ken Salazar withdrew more than 1 million acres of uranium-rich land in the Arizona Strip from the federal government’s mineral entry over concerns about uranium leaching into the Colorado River system that runs through the Grand Canyon and other potential damage to areas of natural and cultural significance. If the proposed monument goes through, Johnson said, the land that was included in the 20-year 2012 moratorium will be banned permanently from uranium mining.
“This would have devastating impacts on Mohave County,” Johnson said. “This proposal was never coordinated with Mohave County officials, whose area will be changed forever by this designation.”
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service conduced a public meeting last month in Flagstaff to receive public comment.
While most of the 100 or so people at that meeting supported creation of the national monument, not all did. U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Bullhead City) was the most vocal.
“This proposal circumvents congressional authority, threatening the American public’s access and use of federal lands,” Gosar said through a statement read into the public record. “Furthermore, the proposal was never coordinated with Mohave County officials whose community will be permanently changed by this designation. Designating another 1.1 million acres as a national monument will further reduce private ownership and harm hardworking rural Americans in Mojave County.”