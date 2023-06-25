PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs is moving to strip the state’s 15 elected county attorneys of their ability to prosecute doctors and other medical professionals who perform abortions and give it to fellow Democrat Attorney General Kris Mayes.
And given the AG’s views on the issue that could effectively lead to total decriminalization of abortion in Arizona as she won’t bring charges.
In a new executive order Friday, the governor noted that the U.S. Supreme Court, in a case called Dobbs, last year overturned Roe v. Wade and its constitutional right of a woman to terminate a pregnancy. That, in turn, led to legal questions — still playing out before the Arizona Supreme Court — about what state laws can now be applied and enforced.
All that, Hobbs said “could lead to county attorneys across the state to make disparate decisions on whether and how to criminally prosecute the same, or similar, conduct relating to abortion care.”
“The state has an interest in ensuring that abortions laws are applied equally, consistently, and predictably to all people and in all counties in Arizona,’’ the governor said in her order.
So she is directing Mayes to “assume all duties with regard to any criminal prosecution of a medical provider or other entity or individual that is pending or brought in the future by the county attorney of any county in the state for violation of any state law restricting or prohibiting abortion care.’’
And if the message isn’t clear, Hobbs specifically cited a statute that dates back to territorial days which imposes a prison term of between two and five years on anyone who performs an abortion unless it is necessary to save the life of the woman.
What makes that crucial is the Arizona Supreme Court is set to decide whether that law, which never was repealed after the U.S. Supreme Court decided Roe in 1973, automatically again became enforceable once the justices voided Roe last year. That was the legal position of Republican Mark Brnovich who was attorney general at the time.
Mayes has instead taken the position that a law banning abortion after 15 weeks, approved by the Legislature before the U.S. Supreme Court action, takes precedence. And that is the law being enforced for the moment based on a ruling by the state Court of Appeals.
But other abortion foes, picking up where Brnovich left off, are urging the state’s high court to restore the territorial-era ban. That leaves the question of which law is enforceable in legal limbo.
The governor’s order, though, is about more than whether abortions remain legal through 15 weeks.
During her campaign last year, Mayes said she believes the 15-week ban is no more legal than the territorial law. That is based on her argument that, regardless if what the U.S. Supreme Court says, women in Arizona have a right to terminate their pregnancy based on a specific state constitutional provision which says that “no person shall be disturbed in his private affairs ... without authority of law.’’
And Mayes takes an absolutist view of it -- including so-called “late-term’’ abortions.
“Late-term abortions are extremely rate and almost always done to save the life or the mother or when the fetus is no longer viable,’’ said Mayes press aide Richie Taylor. “The attorney general believes decisions in such matters should be made between the woman, her family and her doctor.”
And just this year she refused to defend another law which makes it a crime to perform an abortion if the sole reason the woman is seeking it is because of a genetic abnormality of the fetus. That resulted in House Speaker Ben Toma, R-Peoria, and Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, filing a motion to intervene so they could defend the 2021 statute in federal court.
That still leaves the question of whether the governor’s order is legal.
Hobbs press Christian Slater cited a statute saying that his boss has the power to direct the attorney general to “prosecute and defend any proceeding in a state court ... in which this state or an officer of this state is a party or has an interest.’’
But Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre said the governor is misreading the breadth of that authority.
“It says the governor has the (ITALICS) power (ROMAN) to say ‘enforce this,’ ‘’ to the attorney general, he said.
“It doesn’t say the governor has the power to then remove a constitutional officer, the county attorney’s office,’’ McIntyre said. “That’s how it’s phrased: that we shall be the public prosecutor of the county.’’
And he said that, whatever people believe about abortion, the governor’s order sets a dangerous -- and he believes illegal -- precedent, setting the stage for what might happen in the future when there are vastly different people holding the offices of governor and attorney general.
McIntyre, a Republican, said that if the Democratic governor doesn’t want people going to prison for performing abortions she does have other legal remedies.
For example, he said, the governor could tell the state Board of Executive Clemency that it should recommend that anyone convicted of an abortion offense be given an immediate pardon.
And McIntyre said Mayes, also a Democrat, could eliminate the possibility of prison sentences by simply deciding that her office will not mount a defense any time someone convicted of an abortion-related offense files an appeal.
Pima County Attorney Laura Conover said she supports the governor’s action, citing the lack of a final ruling by the Arizona Supreme Court on which abortion law -- the near-ban or the 15-week limit -- actually is enforceable.
“We agree with the governor as to both the urgency urgency and severity of this very unique situation,’’ she said in a prepared statement. And Conover, a Democrat, said while abortion providers are protected against prosecution in her county, by her office, that may not be true statewide.
“This is an unacceptable equal protection problem and dangerous, especially for our rural communities,’’ she said.
Conover initially sidestepped the question of whether she believes the governor’s action actually is legal. Instead, she said her office “will voluntarily send all criminal referrals to the attorney general in the spirit of fixing this constitutional inequity.’’
But an aide, asked about that stance, said that Conover now believes the statute cited by Hobbs “appears to convey the power to the governor to issue the executive order.
“We respectfully defer to the governor and the attorney general at this time,’’ the statement reads.
Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell, however, had no qualms about analyzing the order.
“The governor’s attempt to undermine the 15 elected county attorneys’ authority is outrageous,’’ she said. And Mitchell, who is a Republican, said her attorneys are reviewing the order “and will take the appropriate next steps.’’
At the Capitol, House Speaker Ben Toma, who has voted for abortion restrictions, said Hobbs can’t legally do what she did.
“The governor cannot unilaterally divert statutory authority to prosecute criminal cases from Arizona’s 15 counties to the attorney general,’’ said the Peoria Republican in a statement. And, he said the issue isn’t just gubernatorial power.
“At a minimum, this order shows disrespect and contempt for the judiciary,’’ Toma said, noting that the state Supreme Court is still deciding what laws are in effect in Arizona.
That, however, is not the view of Brittany Fonteno, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Arizona.
“This executive order will help ease the fear and uncertainty that swept through Arizona in the year since Roe was overturned, and protect all those seeking and providing necessary health care,’’ she said in a prepared statement.
But Cathi Herrod, executive director of the anti-abortion Center for Arizona Policy, said in a statement Friday that the order is illegal. She cites a provision of state law that says the governor “may require the attorney general to aid a county attorney in the discharge of his duties.’’
“Aid does not mean supplant or replace,’’ Herrod said.
“In her zeal for abortion, Gov. Hobbs has exceeded her authority as governor,’’ she continued. “The law does not allow her to strip county attorneys for their clear authority as granted in various Arizona laws.’’
The governor’s new order goes beyond giving the new authority to Mayes and stripping away that of the 15 county attorneys.
It also directs state agencies not to assist in investigations from other states, where abortion restrictions remain, about their own residents seeking abortion care in Arizona. There would be cooperation only if ordered by a court or state or federal law.
And Hobbs said she will decline to extradite anyone from Arizona to a state that seeks to prosecute that person for abortion services that, while illegal in the other state, are not illegal here.