Kris Mayes

 (Photo by Gage Skidmore, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3IzEBKP)

PHOENIX – Attorney General Kris Mayes is suing several major companies for producing and selling “forever chemicals” that they knew or should have known are hazardous.

The lawsuit filed Friday in Maricopa County Superior Court charges that 3M, DuPont and Chemours, the last a spinoff from DuPont, were negligent in the design, manufacturing, marketing and sale of per- and polyfluroalykl substances which have been used for decades in everything from nonstick cookware and stain-resistant fabrics to some firefighting foams.