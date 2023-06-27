Donations are requested in the aftermath of a June 22 fire that damaged several building areas where the ARC of Mohave County operates and serves dozens of intellectually, developmentally disabled adults in Kingman. No injuries were reported in the fire.
Advertising and Fundraising Director Ashley Baud said firefighters contained flames to the interior and rear of the commercial complex located on site at 2050 Airway Ave. She said all of the wood shop and much of the processing and maintenance areas are lost, along with all of the items that citizens have donated for sale in the ARC thrift shop, which is temporarily closed.
Staff does not have access to some of the buildings as the Kingman Fire Department investigates the cause of the fire.
“They did tell the executive director that he has to pretty much get rid of every single thing that we have here as inventory within the facility because of all of the soot, fire and smoke that inflamed the building,” Baud said. She said citizens can still drop off donations in the yard just east of the thrift shop to rebuild inventory. Baud said the investigation must be completed before insurance adjusters can assess damage and plan repairs.
“At a minimum we won’t know anything from the fire department or appraisers for at least a few weeks,” Baud said.
Baud was busy Tuesday painting a new rental building that will be put into operation at 1755 Airway Ave. She said some members who either work at ARC or engage in the daytime activity programs will use the rental facility and others will use another building unburned by fire near the thrift shop until repairs are completed and the shop reopens. Baud said parents and guardians of ARC members are concerned about the duration of service and program impacts because the members enjoy and rely on routines that are disrupted by the aftermath of the fire.