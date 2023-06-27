ARC

The Mohave County ARC thrift store on Airway Avenue is closed temporarily following a June 22 fire. (Dave Hawkins/Special to the Miner)

NONPROFIT THRIFT STORE TO REOPEN AFTER REPAIRS

Donations are requested in the aftermath of a June 22 fire that damaged several building areas where the ARC of Mohave County operates and serves dozens of intellectually, developmentally disabled adults in Kingman. No injuries were reported in the fire.