Javelina herd

Visit www.azgfd.gov and click on “Apply for Big Game Draw” for an overview of the application service. A herd of javelina are pictured at a water hole in Unit 18A from earlier this year. 

 (File photo by Don Martin/For the Miner)

There’s not a better time than right now to apply for 2023 hunt permit-tags issued through the fall draw process for deer, turkey, javelina, bighorn sheep, bison and sandhill crane.

Arizona Game and Fish Department wrote in a news release that to apply, visit www.azgfd.gov and click on “Apply for Big Game Draw.” For an overview of the application service, including license requirements, applying for bonus points and payment information, see Page 26 of the “2023-2024 Arizona Hunting Regulations” booklet. The booklet can be viewed at www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Regulations/.