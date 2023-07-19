Hildy Angius

Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius spoke about her campaign for Arizona State Senator at the Mohave Republican Forum in Kingman on July 12.

 Photo by MacKenzie Dexter/ For the Miner

KINGMAN – Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius pitched her platform as a candidate for Arizona State Senator to local voters.

At the Mohave Republican Forum on July 12 in Kingman, Angius, who is in her third term as the District 2 Supervisor, said she is right for the job because she is realistic about state politics and knows the key players. She said part of the transition to the State Legislature is learning how to adjust to a new system where a senator represents just one vote in a pool of 30. Whoever wins the District 30 seat will go into a Democratic administration, and for that reason, Angius said is important be resilient if she is elected to represent a bright red district.