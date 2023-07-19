KINGMAN – Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius pitched her platform as a candidate for Arizona State Senator to local voters.
At the Mohave Republican Forum on July 12 in Kingman, Angius, who is in her third term as the District 2 Supervisor, said she is right for the job because she is realistic about state politics and knows the key players. She said part of the transition to the State Legislature is learning how to adjust to a new system where a senator represents just one vote in a pool of 30. Whoever wins the District 30 seat will go into a Democratic administration, and for that reason, Angius said is important be resilient if she is elected to represent a bright red district.
“If I believe in something and I don’t get it one way, I will go around the block and find some other way,” Angius said.
Whether it’s state or federal agencies, Angius said her experience as a Mohave County Supervisor has taught her to find the highest level bureaucrat that agrees with her on an issue and continue “nagging” them until the goal is met.
She said she also wants to focus on social issues like mental health and substance abuse. While Republicans tend to have the “lock them up and throw away the key outlook,” Angius said that method doesn’t work and that’s why crime can be a revolving door. She highlighted programs like the Reach Out Program, which aims to reduce recidivism for Mohave County inmates by providing substance abuse treatment.
“There are things to do that not only benefit the criminal, or with clients, it benefits the community and it benefits the taxpayer,” Angius said.
Angius said she can work with Democrats or anyone who wants to find better ways to address with recidivism, substance abuse and mental health. However, she said she wants to make sure the money goes to the right places to help get people the treatment they need and follow up to ensure the programs are working.
“Money is raining down, I want to make sure that goes to the programs and places that work,” Angius said.
Moving forward, if elected, she said she wants to work with Rep. Leo Biasiucci and Rep. John Gillette to push a Republican agenda in a Democratic administration.
“Even if it’s a small step, we have to move our agenda our agenda forward because we are losing,” Angius said.