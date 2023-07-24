The Guardian Angel of Route 66 will be using his scissors to cut ribbon instead of hair in Kingman this week.

Angel Delgadillo will be at the Kingman Visitor Center on Thursday to help celebrate the opening of a new exhibit featuring Delgadillo himself, and the famous Angel’s Barbershop in Seligman. The barbershop was a mainstay in Seligman along Route 66 during the road’s heyday. Delgadillo has also been instrumental in preserving and promoting tourism along Historic Route 66 since Interstate-40 was built in the late 70s. He is one of the founders, and longtime president of, the Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona.